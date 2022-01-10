Lions 2022 NFL Draft pick set

The Lions have hit pay dirt with their last No. 2 overall picks in 2007 and 2010.

In 2007, the Lions took wide receiver Calvin Johnson No. 2 overall. Johnson became a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection this year and owns every major Lions receiving record.

Three years later, the Lions took defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh at No. 2. Suh was NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned three first-team All-Pro selections in five seasons in Detroit before leaving for Miami in free agency.