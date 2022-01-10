Lions 2022 NFL Draft pick set

Jan 09, 2022 at 09:19 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions' victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday has locked in their draft position for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Lions will have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft after both Detroit and Jacksonville won Sunday. Jacksonville secured the No. 1 overall pick with a 26-11 win over Indianapolis to finish 3-14 on the year. The Lions finished with a 3-13-1 record after Sunday's 37-30 win over Green Bay at Ford Field.

Detroit also has the Los Angeles Rams' first-round pick, but where that falls won't be determined until the Rams are either eliminated from the playoffs or win the Super Bowl.

The Lions have hit pay dirt with their last No. 2 overall picks in 2007 and 2010.

In 2007, the Lions took wide receiver Calvin Johnson No. 2 overall. Johnson became a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection this year and owns every major Lions receiving record.

Three years later, the Lions took defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh at No. 2. Suh was NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned three first-team All-Pro selections in five seasons in Detroit before leaving for Miami in free agency.

The Lions could go a lot of different ways at No. 2, depending what the Jaguars do at No. 1. The consensus top two players in this class are both pass rushers: Michigan's Aiden Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux. Detroit could definitely be in a position to add to the edge of their defensive line after finishing toward the bottom of the NFL in sacks this past season.

This year's quarterback class isn't considered strong with premier talent at the top of the draft, but one of these signal callers could always climb draft boards in the pre-draft process, and we know how QBs can affect the top of the draft.

Maybe another position group or player emerges for consideration at No. 2. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, a freak athlete and versatile weapon, comes to mind.

It will be an exciting few months as the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, college pro days and pre-draft visits help general manager Brad Holmes and his staff create their draft board and find the best player for the Lions at No. 2.

