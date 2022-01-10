O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: How Campbell's vision for the Lions is materializing

We start with Dan Campbell, and how his vision of the Lions is materializing:

1. True grit: The Packers played their starters —including quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- for most of the first half, but the Lions managed to hold a 17-13 lead at the half.

The Packers took a 30-27 lead with 4:49 left with Jordan Love at quarterback the entire second half. It looked like another close loss was looming. It wasn't.

The Lions continued to battle as a team to pull out the win.

"When you're where we're at and you get late in the season and you don't have the wins, it's not easy for guys to continue to come work – put their best foot forward and continue to work.

"But our guys did that. I think they know what we're trying to build. They understand, for us, it was what we said from Day One. We want a gritty team, guys who are resilient, guys that are willing to lay it on the line."

2. Offense, defense, special teams: They all did their part in a flurry at the end that let the Lions rally for the victory after the Packers had battled back to take a 30-27 lead with 4:49 left.

The offense did its part, with a 75-yard drive to the go-ahead TD on D'Andre Swift's 14-yard run with 1:54 left.

The defense did its part, with two interceptions in the final 1:23.

And the special teams did its part with Riley Patterson's third of three field goals – a 27-yarder with 48 seconds left to close out the scoring.

"What fires you up the most is the fact that we complemented each other," Campbell said. "That's what is the most important thing in a team. It really doesn't matter what the score was.