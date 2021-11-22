NOTEBOOK: Boyle reflects on first NFL start

It's unclear if Goff will be ready for the quick turnaround the Lions face this week playing Thursday on Thanksgiving. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said if Goff is healthy, he's the starter.

"He was solid," Campbell said of Boyle's performance after the game. "He ran the offense. We had no communication errors. He was efficient. Look, he was a little rusty. A couple of those throws. He and (D'Andre) Swift weren't on the same page on the first interception.

"Look, I wanted to be smart too. I didn't want to throw this kid to the wolves. That's not fair to him, either."

That's certainly fair given the circumstance, the weather and the opposing defense, but what we've seen from Detroit's passing game the last two weeks can't continue.

In the last two weeks combined between Goff playing injured and Boyle starting, the Lions have just 191 passing yards and no touchdowns. That's simply not good enough to be efficient on offense.

The Lions haven't scored more than 20 points in a game Since Week 1.