FOUR DOWNS: Campbell explains fourth-down decision

SECOND DOWN: SWIFT'S PERFORMANCE

For the first time since Kevin Jones in 2004, the Lions have a 100-yard rusher in back-to-back games.

After rushing for 130 yards on 33 carries last week in Pittsburgh, Swift went for 136 yards on just 14 carries against the No. 5 rushing defense in the league in Cleveland Sunday, including a 57-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Still, Swift was searching for ways he could be better after the game.

"I feel like I'm not doing enough," he said. "We're not winning. I have to continue to get better. Look at the film and see where I could have scored again, did something else or got a few more yards. It wasn't enough."

You have to love Swift's passion, but he's certainly not Detroit's problem offensively.

He only had four rushes for 11 yards in the first half, which was curiously low production given the performance he was coming off of. Detroit only ran 24 plays in the first half, so to get their running back in better rhythm and more involved earlier in the game, the offense has to be better overall around him.

The Lions fed Swift more in the second half and they were rewarded for it. Right now he's their top offensive weapon.

"This kid is pretty dynamic," Campbell said of Swift. "I think more than anything it's about the load he takes. How many plays can he play a game and what kind of plays are those?