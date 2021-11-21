FOUR DOWNS: Campbell explains fourth-down decision

Nov 21, 2021 at 06:36 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: 4TH & 1 DECISION

Trailing 13-7 with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Detroit faced a 3rd and 2 at Cleveland's 26-yard line. Detroit ran D'Andre Swift off the right side, but he was tackled after a gain of just a yard, which set up a 4th and 1 at the 25.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell opted to kick a field goal in that situation, with the thought that his defense was playing so well he'd have another opportunity to score.

"I thought about (going for it)," Campbell said following Detroit's 13-10 loss in Cleveland Sunday. "But I told myself the night before, I said, 'Be smart. Hang in there. If we play this game the right way like last week (16-16 tie in Pittsburgh) we're going to have an opportunity to get it back. Play smart. Don't put ourselves in a bind.'

"I was close, but then I chose to kick the field goal. Felt good about our defense."

Detroit did get another opportunity to possess the football down 13-10 with about five minutes remaining, but only got as far as the Detroit 40 yard line before choosing to punt the ball away on 4th and 9 with two minutes and 36 seconds left. They'd never possess the ball again.

Campbell has been aggressive in these situations most of the year, but chose to take the points this time around. The Lions have gone for it 23 times on fourth down this year, the most in the NFL. They've converted 10 times.

SECOND DOWN: SWIFT'S PERFORMANCE

For the first time since Kevin Jones in 2004, the Lions have a 100-yard rusher in back-to-back games.

After rushing for 130 yards on 33 carries last week in Pittsburgh, Swift went for 136 yards on just 14 carries against the No. 5 rushing defense in the league in Cleveland Sunday, including a 57-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Still, Swift was searching for ways he could be better after the game.

"I feel like I'm not doing enough," he said. "We're not winning. I have to continue to get better. Look at the film and see where I could have scored again, did something else or got a few more yards. It wasn't enough."

You have to love Swift's passion, but he's certainly not Detroit's problem offensively.

He only had four rushes for 11 yards in the first half, which was curiously low production given the performance he was coming off of. Detroit only ran 24 plays in the first half, so to get their running back in better rhythm and more involved earlier in the game, the offense has to be better overall around him.

The Lions fed Swift more in the second half and they were rewarded for it. Right now he's their top offensive weapon.

"This kid is pretty dynamic," Campbell said of Swift. "I think more than anything it's about the load he takes. How many plays can he play a game and what kind of plays are those?

"We have to be mindful, but at the same time we're trying to win a game. He gives us the best opportunity to win we have to find ways to get him the football."

THIRD DOWN: THIRD-DOWN DRAW

The Lions were on the road in adverse weather conditions, starting a backup quarterback and playing good defense.

It was all of those factors that led to Campbell's decision with just over three minutes left in the game, trailing 13-10, to call a draw play to Swift on 3rd and 14, instead of trying to throw for the first down with Tim Boyle.

Campbell said after the game he made that call to not put Boyle under duress against a good defense. Boyle had just 77 passing yards up to that point.

When Swift gained only five yards on the third-down run, Campbell didn't hesitate to punt the football away on the subsequent 4th and 9 play.

"I just wanted to be smart with what we were doing," Campbell said. "When your defense is playing like that and you want to be mindful of making sure you're being smart with your quarterback, but yet still having a chance to win. I just felt it was the right thing to do. I thought we'd get that ball back."

Detroit didn't. The Browns were able to pick up three first downs and run out the clock.

Lions at Browns Week 11 photos 

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Week 11 game at First Energy Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21 in Cleveland, OH.

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 63

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 63

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 63

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 63

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 63

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) warms up before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 63

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 63

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 63

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 63

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 63

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 63

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 63

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 63

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 63

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42), Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), celebrate after a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 63

Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42), Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), celebrate after a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) records an interception during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 63

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) records an interception during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 63

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 63

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 63

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 63

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 63

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 63

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 63

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 63

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 63

Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 63

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 63

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 63

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Aldrick Rosas (5) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 63

Detroit Lions kicker Aldrick Rosas (5) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 63

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 63

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
51 / 63

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
52 / 63

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
53 / 63

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
54 / 63

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
55 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
56 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) rushes for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
57 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) rushes for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
58 / 63

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
59 / 63

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 63

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
61 / 63

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
62 / 63

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
63 / 63

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOURTH DOWN: JACKSON PENALTY

Fans watching the game at home were probably a little surprised to see the television broadcast of the game come back from commercial between the third and fourth quarters to see the officials huddled up and a flag laying on the field.

Between the quarters, Lions guard Jonah Jackson was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

"It was something about someone's mother," Campbell said of the explanation he got from the officials. "There was a lot of talking going on out there, but it was a penalty."

The Lions had just gained 13 yards on a Swift run down to the Cleveland 42-yard line before the penalty. They really had some momentum down 13-7 at the time. The penalty pushed them back to their 43-yard line and set up a 1st and 25. Detroit would fail to pick up the first down in three plays and punted it away to Cleveland.

"I should have never even put my team in that situation," Jackson said afterwards. "But it was the heat of the moment, heat of the game, we actually chopped it up after and apologized, but definitely should have never been in that situation to begin with."

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Boyle reflects on first NFL start

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
news

RECAP: Lions at Browns

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Browns

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Browns matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Browns

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Browns matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff doubtful, Decker questionable for Lions-Browns

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Cleveland Browns and more.
news

Reynolds ready to make his Lions debut Sunday in Cleveland

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is ready to make his Detroit Lions debut Sunday in Cleveland.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions get physical runner Williams back at practice this week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back Jamaal Williams' return to practice this week, stacking good defensive performances and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff misses Wednesday's practice with oblique injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's oblique injury, changes at kicker and more.
news

Week 11 opponent: What the Browns are saying

Find out what the Cleveland Browns are saying as they prepare for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

TWENTYMAN: Swift showed Sunday he's a complete back

Sunday's Week 10 matchup in Pittsburgh was an important game for Detroit Lions second-year running back D'Andre Swift.
Advertising