TIM AND MIKE: Week 1 observations

O-line strength: How great was it to see Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Penei Sewell play a game together for the first time? Detroit's offensive line is considered the biggest strength of this team and they showed why Thursday.

They were efficient as run blockers and good as pass protectors. In all, Detroit allowed one sack and just four pressures all game. Vaitai, Ragnow and Sewell didn't allow a single pressure. – Tim Twentyman

Lions' rookie class: It was a good night for the Lions' draft picks. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs gained 42 yards on seven carries. Linebacker Jack Campbell made a diving breakup on a pass on the play before defensive back Brian Branch made his interception. And tight end Sam LaPorta had five catches on five targets for 39 yards. – Mike O'Hara