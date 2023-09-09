TIM AND MIKE: Week 1 observations

Sep 09, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Linebacker rotation: The Lions kept six linebackers on their 53-man roster and have said all along they were going to play their top four – Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell and Malcolm Rodriguez. So how did they distribute reps in Thursday's 21-20 win over KC?

Anzalone led the way with 61 reps (94 percent). Barnes played 27 reps (42), Campbell was in for 25 snaps (38) and Rodriguez played 14 snaps (22). Anzalone and Barnes tied for the team lead with six tackles in what was a terrific performance not only for the linebackers but for Detroit's defense as a whole. – Tim Twentyman

O-line strength: How great was it to see Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Penei Sewell play a game together for the first time? Detroit's offensive line is considered the biggest strength of this team and they showed why Thursday.

They were efficient as run blockers and good as pass protectors. In all, Detroit allowed one sack and just four pressures all game. Vaitai, Ragnow and Sewell didn't allow a single pressure. – Tim Twentyman

Lions' rookie class: It was a good night for the Lions' draft picks. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs gained 42 yards on seven carries. Linebacker Jack Campbell made a diving breakup on a pass on the play before defensive back Brian Branch made his interception. And tight end Sam LaPorta had five catches on five targets for 39 yards. – Mike O'Hara

What a debut: One more thing on Branch's NFL debut and that huge pick-six in the third quarter. He became just the third Lions rookie to produce a pick-six in their NFL debut after Lem Barney (1967) and Lew Carpenter (1953). Branch was targeted four times in the passing game and allowed two catches for just seven total yards. – Tim Twentyman

Odd Mahomes stat: He had an ordinary game by his lofty standards, completing 21 of 39 passes for 226 yards, two TDs and an interception that was returned for a TD by Branch. Mahomes led the Chiefs in rushing with six carries for 45 yards. – Mike O'Hara

First rush: I wondered how the Lions' special teams might miss C.J. Moore when it came to their fake game. Turns out Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin can get it done. Reeves-Maybin's first career rush for a three-yard gain was a huge play on a gutsy call from head coach Dan Campbell to fake it on a 4th and 2 at his own 17-yard line in the first quarter. – Tim Twentyman

Second thought: How did not playing the starters in preseason games hurt the Lions? Not at all. Just check the scoreboard. – Mike O'Hara

No. 2 wide receiver: We know Amon-Ra St. Brown is going to bring it week in and week out. He's proven that over time. But who would step up Thursday and be the No. 2 guy at the receiver spot? In KC it was veteran Josh Reynolds, who had some big catches and finished with four grabs for 80 yards.

Veteran Marvin Jones Jr. will look for a bounce-back performance next week vs. Seattle. Jones Jr. caught just two of his six targets with a couple drops and a fumble. – Tim Twentyman

Sack time: The Lions didn't get a sack of Mahomes but they put pressure on him from start to finish. They had seven quarterback hits, led by Aidan Hutchinson's three. – Mike O'Hara

Top 3: Who were Detroit's top graded players by Pro Football Focus? Defense: Defensive lineman Alim McNeill, Barnes and defensive lineman Josh Paschal. Offense: Vaitai, Gibbs and quarterback Jared Goff. – Tim Twentyman

