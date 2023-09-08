NOTEBOOK: Lions getting early contributions from rookies

Veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson knows what winning football looks like. He was on a Philadelphia team that won the NFC Championship last year. When Gardner-Johnson looks around the Lions locker room, he sees a team that can win.

"This win means this isn't the same Detroit," he said in the locker room after Thursday's win. "I keep reiterating that, bro. From the joint practices to all the other practices. Winners know what winners look like and this team is full of winners. And being on teams that has been successful, I'm just happy to be a part of guys that want to play ball and go out there and get a W not matter who's on the field or what's on the clock.