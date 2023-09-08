KEY QUESTIONS: How does Campbell feel about Thursday's performance after watching the tape?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Friday afternoon one day after his team's terrific win on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night.

Here are all the key questions from Campbell's media session:

What did Thursday's game do for the confidence of Detroit's rookies and young nucleus of players?

The Lions got terrific contributions from rookies like running back Jahmyr Gibbs, linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive back Brian Branch, but also from some second and third-year players.

"I think there's a few things that came out of it that is encouraging," Campbell said. "One of them is I didn't feel like any of our pups that it was too big for them. I felt like boy they settled in and the stage wasn't too much for them. Man, that was really encouraging. I really thought all of those guys really helped us out and had a part in that win."

The great thing about that is those rookies and young players are just going to build on Thursday's performance and get better and better and more settled in as the weeks go by.