FOUR DOWNS: Defense shows up in Kansas City

FOURTH DOWN: FAN SUPPORT

In Detroit's Week 18 win over Green Bay to close out last season, the Lions faithful that traveled to Lambeau Field took over the stadium at the end of the game. It was a similar showing to start Week 1.

The Lions fans that came to Arrowhead made their presence felt.

"When I walked out in pregame and looked out to a sea of blue, I was like wow," Campbell said. "Then about the third quarter, I started to hear them. It started to grow as we got into the fourth quarter. They made themselves known. You could feel it. It is outstanding to have fans that travel like that. We see you and it is much appreciated."

Goff heard them too and is convinced they played a part in a late false start penalty on Kansas City's last drive.