10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

1. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led all quarterbacks in rushing yards (784) and rushing touchdowns (10) last season. Glenn said they certainly have to account for Hurts' ability to hurt them with his feet, but he also isn't going to ask Aidan Hutchinson , Charles Harris or any of his other pass rushers to sit back or play timid worrying about Hurts' scramble abilities. Glenn said they are going after Hurts.

2. The Lions have some juggling to do upfront with starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai going on injured reserve. We'll see if the Frank Ragnow injury is also a factor as the week progresses. The team has worked through a number of different options for their starting five upfront. As Johnson explained it Thursday, the goal is to get the best five on the field. Offensive lines are only as strong as their weakest link. But what about the argument of staying strong and comfortable at four spots? Chemistry is also a factor when we start talking about moving guys to different positions. Johnson said all that is being taken into account and whatever they decide, they'll feel good about the five that start Sunday.