O'Hara's Week 1 preview: Lions looking for redemption after last year's loss to Eagles

And what the Lions want to do when they face the Eagles in the regular season opener at Ford Field Sunday is to prove that the margin of victory in last year's game was a fluke.

The Eagles were the better team last year by a comfortable margin, but not 38 points better. They are still the better team, at least on paper.

Both teams improved their rosters in the offseason – the Eagles to move up from the 9-8 record that got them a wild-card berth in the NFC playoffs, and the Lions to move up from a 3-13-1 record to play meaningful games in December.