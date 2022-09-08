O'Hara's Week 1 preview: Lions looking for redemption after last year's loss to Eagles

Sep 08, 2022 at 08:01 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

From a player's standpoint, a review of the Detroit Lions' 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 of last season was short and not very sweet.

"Watching film ... it's hard watching," said defensive lineman Charles Harris. "With that, you've got to learn from your mistakes -- understand we're a different team, different schemes.

"We're a lot better team."

The review from head coach Dan Campbell is more detailed, and with a warning for the rematch in the opening game of the regular season at Ford Field Sunday afternoon.

"We haven't hid from it," Campbell said. "It was embarrassing. It was an embarrassing loss.

"They let us have it. They rubbed our nose in it. They came in, and everything they wanted to do, they did it -- times 10. We've acknowledged that. We understand that."

And what the Lions want to do when they face the Eagles in the regular season opener at Ford Field Sunday is to prove that the margin of victory in last year's game was a fluke.

The Eagles were the better team last year by a comfortable margin, but not 38 points better. They are still the better team, at least on paper.

Both teams improved their rosters in the offseason – the Eagles to move up from the 9-8 record that got them a wild-card berth in the NFC playoffs, and the Lions to move up from a 3-13-1 record to play meaningful games in December.

Following are three things the Lions need to do to reverse the outcome of last year's game, what the start of the 2022 season means to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown compared to last year as a rookie and my pick for Sunday.

Related Links

Three keys for Lions:

1. Run game: The Eagles dominated on both sides last year. They ran for 236 yards and four TDs. The Lions managed just 57 yards on 18 carries. Running back D’Andre Swift was held to 27 yards on 12 carries, with a long run of seven yards.

2. Pass protection: The Lions need to reverse what happened last season and protect quarterback Jared Goff and pressure Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles had six sacks and 12 quarterback hits. The Lions were shut out – no sacks, no quarterback hits.

Goff is an accurate passer. When given time, he can do some damage to a secondary, especially with the weapons the Lions have put together.

On the Eagles' side, Hurts' mobility makes him dangerous when he's on the run. Keeping him in the pocket would work to the Lions' advantage.

3. Home-field advantage: The Lions showed signs at the end of last season that playing at Ford Field might give them an advantage – something they've failed to do in recent seasons. The Lions won their last three home games at Ford Field.

Meet the Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

View photos of the starters for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Nick Sirianni Offensive Coordinator: Shane Steichen Defensive Coordinator: Jonathan Gannon Special Teams Coordinator: Michael Clay (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
1 / 29

Head coach Nick Sirianni

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Steichen

Defensive Coordinator: Jonathan Gannon

Special Teams Coordinator: Michael Clay

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR A.J. Brown Backed up by Zach Pascal (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
2 / 29

WR A.J. Brown

Backed up by Zach Pascal

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Jordan Mailata Backed up by Andre Dillard (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
3 / 29

LT Jordan Mailata

Backed up by Andre Dillard

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG Landon Dickerson Backed up by Sua Opeta (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
4 / 29

LG Landon Dickerson

Backed up by Sua Opeta

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Jason Kelce Backed up by Cam Jurgens (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
5 / 29

C Jason Kelce

Backed up by Cam Jurgens

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Isaac Seumalo Backed up by Josh Sills (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
6 / 29

RG Isaac Seumalo

Backed up by Josh Sills

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Lane Johnson Backed up by Jack Driscoll (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
7 / 29

RT Lane Johnson

Backed up by Jack Driscoll

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Dallas Goedert Backed up by Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
8 / 29

TE Dallas Goedert

Backed up by Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Quez Watkins Backed up by Zach Pascal (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
9 / 29

WR Quez Watkins

Backed up by Zach Pascal

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DeVonta Smith Backed up by Zach Pascal (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 29

WR DeVonta Smith

Backed up by Zach Pascal

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Miles Sanders Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
11 / 29

RB Miles Sanders

Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jalen Hurts Backed up by Gardner Minshew and Ian Book (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
12 / 29

QB Jalen Hurts

Backed up by Gardner Minshew and Ian Book

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Brandon Graham Backed up by Tarron Jackson (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
13 / 29

DE Brandon Graham

Backed up by Tarron Jackson

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Fletcher Cox Backed up by Jordan Davis (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
14 / 29

DT Fletcher Cox

Backed up by Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Javon Hargrave Backed up by Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
15 / 29

DT Javon Hargrave

Backed up by Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Josh Sweat Backed up by Derek Barnett (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
16 / 29

DE Josh Sweat

Backed up by Derek Barnett

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Haason Reddick Backed up by Patrick Johnson and Kyron Johnson (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
17 / 29

LB Haason Reddick

Backed up by Patrick Johnson and Kyron Johnson

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2022} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB T.J. Edwards Backed up by Nakobe Dean (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
18 / 29

LB T.J. Edwards

Backed up by Nakobe Dean

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kyzir White Backed up by Shaun Bradley (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
19 / 29

LB Kyzir White

Backed up by Shaun Bradley

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB James Bradberry Backed up by Josh Jobe (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
20 / 29

CB James Bradberry

Backed up by Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2022} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Darius Slay Backed up by Zech McPhearson (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
21 / 29

CB Darius Slay

Backed up by Zech McPhearson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Avonte Maddox Backed up by Josiah Scott (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
22 / 29

NCB Avonte Maddox

Backed up by Josiah Scott

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Marcus Epps Backed up by Reed Blankenship (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
23 / 29

FS Marcus Epps

Backed up by Reed Blankenship

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Backed up by K'Von Wallace (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
24 / 29

SS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Backed up by K'Von Wallace

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Arryn Siposs (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
25 / 29

P/H Arryn Siposs

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
K Jake Elliott (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
26 / 29

K Jake Elliott

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Rick Lovato (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
27 / 29

LS Rick Lovato

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Quez Watkins Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
28 / 29

PR Quez Watkins

Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Quez Watkins Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
29 / 29

KR Quez Watkins

Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Rookie review: St. Brown's stature has changed dramatically from the opening game of last season to this year. He was a rookie hoping to get playing time a year ago. Now he's a go-to receiver for Goff, coming off a season with 90 catches for 912 yards and five TDs.

"It's a little different," St. Brown said of how things have changed in a year. "Last year it was my first game (in the NFL). I didn't know what to expect. I was out there, a young guy, playing ball.

"Things haven't changed much. It's still football. I still have to go out there and play."

Lions-Eagles pick: The Eagles are favored by four points for good reasons. They made the playoffs with a 9-8 record last season, and they've strengthened the roster in a big way to overtake the Cowboys for the NFC East title.

There are no guarantees, especially in Week 1. A good example of that was last year's Vikings-Bengals game. Playing at home, and coming off a 4-12 record in 2020, the Bengals were three-point underdogs, They won, 27-24, in overtime.

My picks: Lions 27, Eagles 26.

Related Content

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: 2022 season preview

Mike O'Hara previews the Detroit Lions' 2022 season.

news

Sudfeld 'super pumped' to be in Detroit after whirlwind couple days

Nate Sudfeld has been on a fast track this week that took him on a coast-to-coast trip with a change in jobs, and a crash course in learning what is required of him from his new team.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' preseason Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

TIM AND MIKE: August 26 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: August 25 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.

news

O'HARA: What Lions endured with injuries last year has made the offensive line stronger

The Detroit Lions have built depth on the offensive line the hard way. Injuries to starters last season forced them to promote backups to starting jobs. The result is that they have an o-line with proven players on two levels.

news

TIM AND MIKE: August 23 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: August 22 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Preseason Week 2

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Preseason Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' preseason Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

O'HARA: Williams enjoying the competition in joint practices

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams loves football and a lot of the elements that go with it besides gameday in the regular season.

Advertising