Ragnow back to full strength after humbling toe injury

It made him respect more than ever players who've dealt with injuries throughout their careers.

"Being hurt, that was horrible," Ragnow said. "You just get a lot of respect for guys who have to deal with injuries.

"It's gut wrenching. You really don't feel like you're part of the team. You feel like an outsider.

"When you're out there on the field on Sundays and you're in your gear, you're like a gladiator. And I'm out there in a T-shirt and shorts running around. It's a humbling feeling.