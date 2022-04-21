The thought of running behind a healthy Lions o-line makes Swift smile

Swift said he's hit the weight room hard this offseason to improve his strength, and that taking his game to the next level would include playing in every game in 2022.

"I feel like if I'm healthy the sky is the limit," Swift said. "(Running backs coach) Duce (Staley) is going to take me to that level. I trust him. He trusts my ability. The guys around pushing me. We push each other. There's a lot of hidden yardage out there when I watch the tape from last year.