2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 offensive linemen that could interest the Lions

Following is a look at the 2022 offensive line class' draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority at the position, and five offensive linemen who could fit the Lions.

Offensive line class draft strength: It's a solid class, with a half dozen or more prospects worthy of being taken in the first round. However, no prospects are comparable to Penei Sewell, who was drafted seventh overall by the Lions.

Lions' o-line position depth: Offensive line is the Lions' strongest position, with talented starters and solid backups who could step in and play in the event of injuries with little, if any drop-off in performance.

Lions' o-line draft priority: Not a need, but the Lions could take an offensive lineman at some point if there's a value pick. Jackson, drafted in the third round by the Lions in 2020, is an example of that. He was too good to pass up, and made the Pro Bowl in his second season.

Five offensive linemen who could fit the Lions:

(40-yard dash times are from Combine and Pro Day workouts as available.)

1. Ickey Ekwonu, North Carolina State:

6-4, 320. 4.93 40-yard dash.

Charting his progression in three seasons at North Carolina State reads like keeping score at an MMA event.

As a rookie in 2019 he started the final seven games at left tackle and was credited with 37 pancake blocks. Moved to left guard at the start of 2020 – and later back to tackle – he had 50 pancake blocks and 22 knockdowns.