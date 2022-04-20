Meet the Prospect: Chris Olave

How he fits: Olave is one of the better all-around receivers in a very strong class of pass catchers. He is an inside/outside hybrid with speed to stretch the field, but he's also a smooth route runner with the ability to be a high-target player from either spot.

He was a second-team AP All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten performer this past year after catching 65 passes for 936 yards (14.4 average) in 12 starts with 13 touchdowns. He was also named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award for excellence on and off the field.

The Lions have some depth at receiver after signing DJ Chark in free agency and re-signing Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond. They join rookie standout Amon-Ra-St. Brown and third-year receiver Quintez Cephus as Detroit's top five at the position heading into the offseason training program.

Still, with this being such a deep class, the Lions could be looking to add another receiver and make it a really competitive room. Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said this offseason he wanted to build a really competitive group by signing a free agent (Chark) and drafting one or two players at the position.