O'HARA: Williams bringing energy & production to Lions

Williams, who turns 26 on April 3, was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round out of Brigham Young in 2017.

He was remarkably consistent in his four seasons in Green Bay, matching durability and reliability with production.

He missed only four games because of injuries, playing 60 regular-season games with 20 starts and four playoff games with one start.

He rushed for 1,985 yards, with individual season totals of 556, 464, 460 and 505 from 2017 through 2020 and an average of 4.0 yards per carry with 10 TDs.

He also had 122 receptions and eight TDs, with an average of 7.9 yards per catch.

Williams never had a fumble with 622 total touches -- 500 carries and 122 receptions.