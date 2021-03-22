Sheila Ford Hamp's message to new DE Charles Harris: 'Go get the quarterback'

When Charles Harris came to Allen Park to sign his new free-agent contract with the Lions, he got the opportunity to speak with Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp.

Harris said Hamp had one main message for him: 'Go get the quarterback."

"With that comes a sense of responsibility," Harris said of that conversation with Hamp. "It's deeper than just, 'I understand.' It's more so, 'I'll get it done for you.' It almost personalizes it, if that makes sense.

"You know, somebody asks for something, they ask for you to do it, they bring you on board, bring you out to their team, their city, their franchise and they make a request of you. It's up to you as an individual to get it done."