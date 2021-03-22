Meet the Prospect: Jaylen Waddle

Key observations: 11 of Waddle's 20 career touchdowns went for 50-plus yards. While 20 touchdowns might seem on the lower end for a player considered to be a top 10 pick, Waddle played alongside Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith during his time in Tuscaloosa. Waddle also has a career 19.3-yard punt return average with two touchdowns.

What they had to say about him: "Waddle is a slightly undersized receiver with extraordinary speed and playmaking ability. He has the ability to line up inside or outside. His acceleration in his release is elite. He destroys the cushions he receives from defenders in a hiccup and can find a second and third gear once the ball is in the air. He's at his best on runaway routes, but he flashes the ability to efficiently gear down and work back downhill.

"I thought his hands were improved this fall (see: crazy catch versus Missouri in the season opener). He's one of the most talented kickoff and punt returners (just watch the tape of his 2019 performance against Auburn) to enter the NFL over the last decade. Overall, Waddle isn't quite as strong as Tyreek Hill, but he's capable of having the same impact in the NFL." -- NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who lists Waddle as his No. 6 overall prospect in his Top 50 rankings.