O'HARA: Goff comes to Detroit with a winning record on his resume

Goff has also experienced losing in a big way, both in college and the NFL.

As a first-year starter at Cal, the Bears went 1-11. As a rookie with the Rams in 2016, he started the last seven games and lost all seven.

Goff feels that he has benefitted from both experiences.

"That kind of tests who you are as a man," he said. "Looking back on those times, I'm so happy I went through them. I learned a lot about myself. I was able to grow from that and draw on that as time went on.

"I still think back to that 1-11 year and how it felt. My rookie year, losing all seven games played in, and how that felt and what it took to get out of that.

"I learned from those games. It's so important through a career to kind of hit rock bottom at times and be able to climb back up."

Head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes expressed no concerns about Goff's ability to win games.

Campbell talked about the "grit" he looks for in players at all positions.

"There are three things I think about with Jared Goff," Campbell said. "He's tough. He's durable. And most important, he's a winner. He has won in this league. He knows how to win.

"All we need for him is come in and play quarterback. You don't have to be a savior here. Just be a quarterback.

"His job is to make the right decisions. Put the ball in the receivers' (hands), give them a chance to make a play.