O'HARA: What we learned from Week 8

Change is a constant in the National Football League, and what we've learned is that there is no schedule, job description or boundaries for where and who it might strike.

Among the other things we've learned is that with all things considered rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is holding up his end of generating a pass rush, and after further review quarterback Jared Goff did not make the wrong choice in going deep on the Lions' last play of Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

We start with change in the NFL:

Change came to the Detroit Lions' coaching staff this week in a manner similar to a year ago when head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling responsibilities from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

The Lions and Lynn ultimately parted ways after the season, and tight ends coach Ben Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator.

The defense, which has performed poorly from opening day, was the target this week. Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired. Brian Duker and Addison Lynch will take over, Campbell said in a press conference Monday afternoon.