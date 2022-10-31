TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

2 more: Running back Jamaal Williams scored two more rushing touchdowns Sunday. That gives him eight for the season, a personal record. – Mike O'Hara
Run game totals: Miami's run defense ranked seventh in the NFL coming into Sunday's matchup with Detroit, holding opponents to just 103.3 yards per game. The Lions talked all week about this being the best run defense they would face up to this point in the season. Williams was able to punch a couple runs into the end zone, as Mike pointed out above, but the 82 yards, which includes a 13-yard run by C.J. Moore on a fake punt, are the fewest the Lions have rushed for all year. Sunday was the first time Detroit didn't rush for 100 yards in a game. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from the Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions Week 8 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 30 in Detroit, MI.
Possession time: The Dolphins had eight possessions and scored on five of them – four touchdowns and a field goal. They took the long way to score. The five possessions they scored on covered, 85 75, 53, 75 and 67 and 67 yards. They ran 64 plays to 57 for the Lions. – Mike O'Hara
Hill vs. Lions' defense: Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill totaled 12 receptions for 188 yards Sunday. His 12 catches came on seven different Lions defenders, according to Pro Football Focus, with the most being against cornerback Amani Oruwariye (4 catches for 87 yards). – Tim Twentyman
Stats category: Malcolm Rodriguez showed up in seven defensive categories: Five solo tackles, two assists, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, one pass defended and one fumble recovery. That's a busy day – Mike O'Hara
Okudah on a roll: For all the success the Dolphins had throwing the football Sunday – 382 yards and three touchdowns – only one completion and 18 of those yards came against cornerback Jeff Okudah in his coverage area. Through seven games, Okudah still hasn't allowed a touchdown. – Tim Twentyman
Rookie d-line production: Detroit's defensive line generated no sacks and just four quarterback pressures Sunday against Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But three of those pressures came from rookie Aidan Hutchinson and the other from fellow rookie Josh Paschal, who played 91 percent of the defensive snaps in just his second NFL game. – Tim Twentyman
Two in a row: Rookie safety Kerby Joseph played every defensive snap for the Lions Sunday and recorded a forced fumble in a second straight contest. He also chipped in six tackles. He's proving to be an impactful player early in his NFL career. – Tim Twentyman