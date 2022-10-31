KEY QUESTIONS: Why Lions parted ways with DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant

Who takes over as defensive backs coach?

Safeties coach Brian Duker will now coach the entirety of the defensive backs. Duker enters his second season on Detroit's coaching staff. Prior to 2022, Duker worked on staff as a defensive assistant, working closely with the secondary unit and the team's defensive passing game strategies.

Duker came to Detroit after spending the previous three seasons (2018-20) assisting the Baltimore Ravens' defense.

Campbell said defensive quality control coach Addison Lynch will assist Duker with the defensive backs.

Does Campbell still have faith in the talent the team has in the secondary?

"I still believe in the guys that we have," he said. "I know what we have on the backend and I think they are good enough to help us compete and win. We'll just see if we can get them going a little better."

Campbell has zeroed in on the secondary being the biggest issue on defense right now, which is why he made the move Monday in relieving Pleasant of his coaching duties. He said there are way too many missed assignments going on in the back end and that was part of the reason why he made the decision.

"I just want to see us all on the same page," Campbell said of his secondary moving forward. "If we're going to get beat it's because maybe we're getting outrun or we're not quite in phase. At least we're kind of there. We have to cut our mental (mistakes) in half."

Will the Lions be involved in any trade moves before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline?