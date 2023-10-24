O'HARA: What we learned from Week 7 

High value: Jacobs' rise is an example of a player whose value to a team is not fully appreciated by the average person until he's missing.

Jacobs made the Lions' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and gradually moved up in stature. He started nine games as a rookie, eight in 2022, and all six this year before missing Sunday's game with a knee injury.

Jacobs has three interceptions this year and is aggressive in coverage. His presence was missed Sunday.

Patience: Williams' speed is an obvious skill – so it's obvious that the expectations for what he can bring to the Lions' offense are greater than what he is contributing at this point.

There have been ups and downs in the three games he has played in.

A 45-yard TD catch at a critical time in the Lions' 20-6 win over the Buccaneers was an up moment.