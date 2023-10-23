KEY QUESTIONS: What is Campbell's biggest takeaway from Sunday's loss in Baltimore?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday a day after his team suffered their worst loss of the season, 38-6, at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.
What did Campbell have to say about his team's performance after evaluating the film? Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday media session:
What was Campbell's biggest takeaway from Sunday's performance?
After watching the film and noting a number of sub-par performances across the board Campbell said it was not a coincidence and the blame squarely belongs on his shoulders for not getting his team ready to play.
"I did not do a good job getting them ready. I did not," he said. "It would be one thing if there was just a couple of guys here or there but ultimately, I didn't have them ready and I have to do a much better job getting them prepared, which I will this week."
After a physical game in Tampa Bay two weeks ago and knowing Sunday was going to be another physical game, Campbell changed Wednesday's practice to a walkthrough and second guessed that decision on Monday.
With some of the things the Ravens do offensively with the eye candy they show, Campbell said he wished he would have done more full-speed work last week.
Did Campbell second guess the game plan the coaches set up for Sunday after watching the film?
Campbell said the plan coming in was pretty simple and he thought it would allow the players to play fast. The plan was to challenge Baltimore's receivers and make quarterback Lamar Jackson throw into tight windows. Campbell thought they simply did not execute that plan very well.
Both coordinators would like some play calls from Sunday back and Campbell said there's some things he could have done better as well, but more than anything he thought they shot themselves in the foot with poor execution too many times.
Everyone ultimately has a hand in the loss, but Campbell thought the game plans were sound and clean, and didn't think it was too much for the players to handle.
"We just didn't execute," Campbell said.
Can the Lions bounce back like they did after a Week 2 loss to Seattle?
Detroit beat Kansas City on the road Week 1 and was feeling pretty good about themselves before taking an overtime loss at home to the Seahawks the following week. Detroit responded really well to that loss by winning their next four games by double digits.
"At the end of the day we are 5-2 and where we're going to have a problem is if we back it up with another loss," Campbell said. "To me, there's a ton to learn off this tape for myself for the coaches and for these players, but we have to own it."
Is there an update on the hip injury suffered by running back Mohamed Ibrahim?
Ibrahim is back in Detroit after staying the night in Baltimore to have surgery. Ibrahim had to have his hip put back into place, and Campbell said he's back walking on Monday. It will be some time before Ibrahim can return to football and he is still dealing with a lot of pain, but it's good to hear he's back in Detroit and on the mend.
What does Campbell plan to do this week to get the team better prepared for Monday night's game vs. Las Vegas at Ford Field?
He plans to get back to fundamental and technique work this week. There will be more best-on-best periods and one-on-one periods putting pass rush vs. o-line, running backs and tight ends vs. linebackers and defensive backs vs. receivers.
As the season goes on it's natural to dedicate more time on scheme work in practice with the feeling that so much fundamental work has already been done through training camp and the early part of the season, but a game like Sunday can show a coach that staying up on the fundamentals and the little things is always worth the time.
"I know that's where I can help," Campbell said. "Just a couple of things of a little more intensity and little more urgency which I can deliver myself. I can help these guys. I know I can."
Campbell said he fully expects his team to respond to being embarrassed in Baltimore and it would be an even bigger issue if they wasted this opportunity to be humbled a little bit and the self-reflection that comes with that.
"We will be ready for this game," he said. "We will be ready. We will physically, emotionally be ready for this game. I just know me and I know our coaches and I know these players. We have a lot of prideful players. We will be ready."