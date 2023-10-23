KEY QUESTIONS: What is Campbell's biggest takeaway from Sunday's loss in Baltimore?

What does Campbell plan to do this week to get the team better prepared for Monday night's game vs. Las Vegas at Ford Field?

He plans to get back to fundamental and technique work this week. There will be more best-on-best periods and one-on-one periods putting pass rush vs. o-line, running backs and tight ends vs. linebackers and defensive backs vs. receivers.

As the season goes on it's natural to dedicate more time on scheme work in practice with the feeling that so much fundamental work has already been done through training camp and the early part of the season, but a game like Sunday can show a coach that staying up on the fundamentals and the little things is always worth the time.

"I know that's where I can help," Campbell said. "Just a couple of things of a little more intensity and little more urgency which I can deliver myself. I can help these guys. I know I can."

Campbell said he fully expects his team to respond to being embarrassed in Baltimore and it would be an even bigger issue if they wasted this opportunity to be humbled a little bit and the self-reflection that comes with that.