TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations 

Learning experience: Rookie linebacker Jack Campbell has been playing some good football lately while seeing extended playing time, but Sunday is a game he'll be able to learn from. A couple times he got sucked too far inside on play fakes and lost contain for touchdowns. He'll also learn from having to defend one of the best tight ends in the game in Mark Andrews, who got the better of Campbell a couple times in the passing game. – Tim Twentyman

0-for-6: Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams had six passes thrown his way and came down with none of them. He and quarterback Jared Goff didn't appear to be on the same page on a deep ball that led to Goff's lone interception of the game. Williams had another deep ball bounce off his facemask – though the defender on the play pinned one of his arms down before ball got there. He dropped another deep ball after having to spin 180 degrees to find the ball, and also had a swing pass sail off his fingertips. – Tim Twentyman