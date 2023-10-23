TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations 

Helping hands: The Lions' defense gave up 503 yards to the Ravens and they obviously could have used some help – from the offense. The Ravens scored on their first four possessions. The Lions' offense went three and out three straight possessions. The Ravens' offense never got out of its rhythm. – Mike O'Hara
It happens sometimes: We can all agree Sunday was not Detroit's best effort, but it's a long season and these kinds of games happen to good teams from time to time. Of the 14 teams that made the playoffs last season more than half (8) lost at least one game by 20 points. Five of those teams had a game where they lost by at least 26 points. Detroit needs to clean up their mistakes and move on to Las Vegas on Monday night, and they will.
Even after Sunday's lopsided loss to Baltimore, Detroit is currently 5-2 on the season, the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture and leading the NFC North by two and a half games. – Tim Twentyman
Production: Despite the loss, two of the Lions' rookies could not have been much more efficient catching the ball. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had nine receptions on 10 targets for 58 yards. Tight end Sam LaPorta had six catches on seven targets for 52 yards. – Mike O'Hara
D-line struggles: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most dynamic players in the league to defend against, and to do so successfully the opposing defensive line has to play a lot better than Detroit's did on Sunday. The Lions failed to get consistent pressure, and when they did get pressure they let Jackson escape it. – Tim Twentyman
Learning experience: Rookie linebacker Jack Campbell has been playing some good football lately while seeing extended playing time, but Sunday is a game he'll be able to learn from. A couple times he got sucked too far inside on play fakes and lost contain for touchdowns. He'll also learn from having to defend one of the best tight ends in the game in Mark Andrews, who got the better of Campbell a couple times in the passing game. – Tim Twentyman
0-for-6: Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams had six passes thrown his way and came down with none of them. He and quarterback Jared Goff didn't appear to be on the same page on a deep ball that led to Goff's lone interception of the game. Williams had another deep ball bounce off his facemask – though the defender on the play pinned one of his arms down before ball got there. He dropped another deep ball after having to spin 180 degrees to find the ball, and also had a swing pass sail off his fingertips. – Tim Twentyman
Trade deadline: If Lions general manager Brad Holmes looks to add a player before the trade deadline at 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, two positions where an addition could make the most sense are at cornerback and pass rusher.
Jerry Jacobs' late-week knee injury and subsequent inactive status Sunday showed just how thin the Lions are at cornerback. Will Harris moved outside and filled the role despite not having played outside all season. The Lions like cornerbacks Chase Lucas, Khalil Dorsey and Steven Gilmore, but there's a lot of youth and inexperience there.
Teams can also never have too many edge rushers if a consistent and experienced player becomes available. – Tim Twentyman