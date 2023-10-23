O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What went wrong for Lions in 38-6 loss to Baltimore

Burn it. Shred it. Lock it in the video room and throw away the key.
The Detroit Lions don't need a film review to remind them of what went wrong Sunday and resulted in a 38-6 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Just assume it was everything, and move on to preparing for next Monday night's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
"That was a tough one," Campbell said. "They jumped all over us."
This week's Monday Countdown looks at Campbell's comments about the game, and also an important look ahead.
There's also a look at the stats that show how thoroughly the Ravens dominated the game.
There are takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line.
We start with Dan Campbell's comments.
1. The right stuff: The Lions built their 5-1 won-loss record – now 5-2 with Sunday's loss – by doing things the right way.
The Ravens were aggressive from the start, and the Lions failed to respond. The Ravens scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take a 28-0 lead.
While the Ravens were lighting up the scoreboard, the Lions went three and out on their first three possessions.
"It takes every one of us to do it right, we have to," Campbell said. "When we do it we're pretty good. But when we don't, it's hard to overcome some of these things. We're not that type of group."
The Lions have not had a consistently effective pass rush. They had no sacks, one quarterback hit and two tackles for loss.
"Lamar gave us problems. We could never apply enough pressure and when we did, we'd let him out of there," Campbell said.
2. Looking ahead: Campbell's look ahead isn't very far. He already had thoughts about the next game.
The Lions are a good team. They didn't get to 5-1 by luck and bad bounces that went in their favor.
"The shame would be if we don't use this to get better for next week and it bleeds over to the Raiders," Campbell said of Sunday's loss.
3. Stats gap: The score stands on its own - a 38-6 win for the Ravens. And it probably wasn't that close. In the first quarter the Ravens had a 194-6 advantage in yards, 22-6 in plays run and 12-3 in time of possession.
4. Takeaways, offense:
- Pressure: Quarterback Jared Goff did not have his best game, but he was under pressure – five sacks and eight quarterback hits.
- Rookie workload: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs carried 11 times for 68 yards with a silky smooth 21-yard TD run, plus nine catches on 10 targets for 58 yards.
- Third and out: The Lions converted just five of 16 third downs and two of six on fourth down.
5. Takeaways, defense:
- Big plays: The Lions gave up 10 plays of 20 yards or longer. (The Lions had five.) Running back Gus Edwards had a 20-yard run and an 80-yard catch and run.
- Not catching on: The Lions had no interceptions and no passes defended. That made life considerably easier for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who threw for 357 yards and three TDs.
- Red zone conversions: The Ravens were 5-for-6. They finished what they started.
6. Takeaways, special teams:
- Bright spot: Jack Fox provided it with his punting. He averaged 46 yards on four punts, no returns and two inside the 20 with a long punt of 61 yards.
- Return: Kalif Raymond returned two punts for 32 yards, with a long return of 24 yards.
7. Trending:
- Up: Gibbs made some impact on offense with 11 carries for 68 yards and nine catches for 58 yards. He carried the load at running back.
- Down: Pass rush. It's been missing most of the season.
- Even: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is as steady and reliable as they come. After 12 catches last week vs. the Bucs, he came back with 13 against the Ravens.
8. Bottom line: The losses always seem more important than the victories. The Lions were a good team before they played the Ravens, and they're still a good team after a bad loss – unless they let it snowball.