O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What went wrong for Lions in 38-6 loss to Baltimore

1. The right stuff: The Lions built their 5-1 won-loss record – now 5-2 with Sunday's loss – by doing things the right way.

The Ravens were aggressive from the start, and the Lions failed to respond. The Ravens scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take a 28-0 lead.

While the Ravens were lighting up the scoreboard, the Lions went three and out on their first three possessions.

"It takes every one of us to do it right, we have to," Campbell said. "When we do it we're pretty good. But when we don't, it's hard to overcome some of these things. We're not that type of group."

The Lions have not had a consistently effective pass rush. They had no sacks, one quarterback hit and two tackles for loss.