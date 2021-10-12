O'HARA: What we learned from Week 5

We start with Campbell:

Campbell on Monday: In his opening statement, Campbell praised the defense. It had its moments, good and bad, but he saw progress. It gave up a touchdown and four field goals to the Vikings. He also spoke of the offense's shortcomings.

"That was the best performance we had to date – and particularly in the secondary," he said of the defense. "I thought we did a really good job. The one that hurt is the drive at the end of the game that you've got to seal the deal."

He talked about how the offense started the game with a field goal and ended it by scoring 11 points on a field goal, touchdown and two-point conversion.

"But all in the middle was not good – particularly two turnovers in the red zone," he said.

Campbell on Sunday: No one projected a fast rebuild when the new team of Campbell and GM Brad Holmes took over the Lions.

Campbell caught a glimpse of the future in Sunday's loss, and how the Lions have improved in the last three games, even though it does not show in their 0-5 record.

"We're not quite there," he said in his postgame presser. "We have not quite gotten over the hump. I do think in the long run, this is going to pay dividends.