O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: After another tough loss, Campbell still believes in his team

We start with Campbell's message:

1. Raw emotion: He was not delivering a prepared speech or reading from a monitor when he spoke to the media. At times he stopped for a deep breath.

He was asked how he processed the loss, with everything that happened in the last few minutes.

"I process it this way," Campbell said. "I'm proud of our players. Man, they fought their ass off. They gave us a chance at the end.

"They wanted it. They played to win. We came up short, which is of our own doing.

"Our defense played good enough to win. I thought those guys played outstanding. I told those guys after the game, when you play that way defensively, you have a chance to win every game.

"When you see our players give all that they have and they lose that way, it's tough. You want it for them.

"I love the fight they have in them. I love the grit. I like the guys we have on this team. I like how they go."

2. Turnovers: Campbell made specific references to a fumble by Goff that came on the Lions' second possession, with second down at the Vikings' 31 and the score 3-3.

On second and four, and with the Lions controlling the line of scrimmage, Goff was sacked and fumbled. The Lions wound up with no points on what was a promising possession. The Vikings recovered and drove to their second field goal for a 6-3 lead.

It was Goff's sixth fumble, and the fourth one he lost. He also had one pass intercepted, his third of the season.

"That'll be something we look at. It's killed us a couple weeks in a row."

Goff took the blame for the fumble.