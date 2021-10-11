TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Oct 11, 2021 at 11:27 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Play-alikes: Comparing D'Andre Swift to New Orleans star Alvin Kamara is becoming more valid. Swift had 110 yards from scrimmage – 57 rushing and 53 receiving – and he scored the Lions only TD on a seven-yard run. – Mike O'Hara

Turnovers: It's the most important statistic in football, and the turnovers are starting to mount for quarterback Jared Goff. Three interceptions in five games isn't bad, but when you add the four fumbles lost for Goff, he's now got seven turnovers in five games.

Head coach Dan Campbell admitted after the game the turnovers are hurting the club. Goff said after Sunday's loss he felt some were aggressive turnovers, and he isn't going to play afraid of making mistakes. There has to be a better balance there. – Tim Twentyman

Friendly target: Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown has become Goff's go-to receiver. St. Brown had seven catches on eight targets for 65 yards Sunday. That came after six catches on eight for 70 yards last week against the Bears. – Mike O'Hara

Sack master: How great of an addition has veteran outside linebacker Charles Harris been for the Lions? The former first-round pick recorded another sack Sunday. It's his fourth straight game with a sack, which is tied for the longest streak in franchise history. – Tim Twentyman

Untimely injury: The shoulder injury that wide receiver Quintez Cephus sustained comes at a time that hurts him and the offense. He had four catches for 94 yards against the Bears last week, and three catches for 38 yards against the Vikings. That made for seven catches on eight targets in the two games. His size and strong, sure hands will be missed. – Mike O'Hara

Big leg: Lions punter Jack Fox tied his career long with a 67-yard punt. It's the third time he's kicked a 67-yard punt. He is the only player in franchise history to record three punts of at least 67 yards. – Tim Twentyman

Defensive highlights: Sunday was arguably Detroit's best defensive performance of the season, right there with the game they had against Baltimore Week 3. Unfortunately the end results were eerily similar too.

Safety Tracy Walker played really well with nine tackles and only one completion allowed in his coverage area. Outside linebacker Trey Flowers (sack) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (forced fumble and fumble recovery) also deserve mention. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions lose another heartbreaker

Four downs following the Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings includes another heartbreaker, defensive performance, the two-point conversion and three-man rush.
news

NOTEBOOK: Turnovers hurt Lions in loss to Vikings

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

RECAP: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Oruwariye a steady presence at CB for Lions

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Amani Oruwariye's performance, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

Despite 0-4 start, Campbell thinks Lions are closer than they appear

Despite the Detroit Lions' 0-4 start to the season, head coach Dan Campbell thinks this team is closer than they may appear.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions sticking with hot hand approach in backfield

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including dividing up carries at running back, limiting the big plays on defense and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions dealing with injuries on offensive line

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injuries on the offensive line, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

Week 5 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Find out what the Minnesota Vikings are saying as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
Advertising