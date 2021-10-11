TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Friendly target: Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown has become Goff's go-to receiver. St. Brown had seven catches on eight targets for 65 yards Sunday. That came after six catches on eight for 70 yards last week against the Bears. – Mike O'Hara

Sack master: How great of an addition has veteran outside linebacker Charles Harris been for the Lions? The former first-round pick recorded another sack Sunday. It's his fourth straight game with a sack, which is tied for the longest streak in franchise history. – Tim Twentyman