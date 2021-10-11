TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Play-alikes: Comparing D'Andre Swift to New Orleans star Alvin Kamara is becoming more valid. Swift had 110 yards from scrimmage – 57 rushing and 53 receiving – and he scored the Lions only TD on a seven-yard run. – Mike O'Hara
Turnovers: It's the most important statistic in football, and the turnovers are starting to mount for quarterback Jared Goff. Three interceptions in five games isn't bad, but when you add the four fumbles lost for Goff, he's now got seven turnovers in five games.
Head coach Dan Campbell admitted after the game the turnovers are hurting the club. Goff said after Sunday's loss he felt some were aggressive turnovers, and he isn't going to play afraid of making mistakes. There has to be a better balance there. – Tim Twentyman
Friendly target: Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown has become Goff's go-to receiver. St. Brown had seven catches on eight targets for 65 yards Sunday. That came after six catches on eight for 70 yards last week against the Bears. – Mike O'Hara
Sack master: How great of an addition has veteran outside linebacker Charles Harris been for the Lions? The former first-round pick recorded another sack Sunday. It's his fourth straight game with a sack, which is tied for the longest streak in franchise history. – Tim Twentyman
Untimely injury: The shoulder injury that wide receiver Quintez Cephus sustained comes at a time that hurts him and the offense. He had four catches for 94 yards against the Bears last week, and three catches for 38 yards against the Vikings. That made for seven catches on eight targets in the two games. His size and strong, sure hands will be missed. – Mike O'Hara
Big leg: Lions punter Jack Fox tied his career long with a 67-yard punt. It's the third time he's kicked a 67-yard punt. He is the only player in franchise history to record three punts of at least 67 yards. – Tim Twentyman
Defensive highlights: Sunday was arguably Detroit's best defensive performance of the season, right there with the game they had against Baltimore Week 3. Unfortunately the end results were eerily similar too.
Safety Tracy Walker played really well with nine tackles and only one completion allowed in his coverage area. Outside linebacker Trey Flowers (sack) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (forced fumble and fumble recovery) also deserve mention. – Tim Twentyman