KEY QUESTIONS: Will any players on Reserve/Injured return this week?

After watching the film, is there anything they'd do different on the final defensive possession?

After scoring a touchdown and adding a two-point conversion to take a 17-16 lead, Minnesota got the ball back at their 18-yard line with 37 seconds left needing a field goal to win. The Vikings had completions of 21, 6 and 19 yards to reach the Detroit 36-yard line and kick a 54-yard field goal from there.

Campbell said in that situation they were trying to help more to Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson than they were Adam Thielen, with Jefferson having 124 receiving yards in the game up to that point. It's easy in hindsight to say the Lions should have tilted the other way. Campbell said the Lions young cornerbacks bit on some eye candy Minnesota threw at them on some routes, and they will learn from it.

What did Campbell think of the play of safety Tracy Walker Sunday?

Walker led the Lions with nine tackles and also recorded a tackle for loss and a pass defended. He was Detroit's highest graded defender in the contest by Pro Football Focus.

Campbell said Walker's performance in Minnesota made a case for him being a three-down safety who never comes off the field moving forward.