O'HARA: What we learned from Week 4

We start with Campbell, and his reflection on how the first four games have gone and if it was tougher than he expected.

"I was preparing for however it fell," he said. "I'm an optimistic person. I have high expectations, but I also understand that things may not go the way you want them to go.

"I'd love to be 4-0. I'm still not discouraged. I still go back to what I said. Even as bad some of the plays that we put on tape yesterday, we were two plays away from wining that game. That's on us.

"We have to learn how to win -- close out some of these drives. And we will. We've got to be better at some of these things.