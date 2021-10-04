TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations

Growing pains: Rookie Penei Sewell has been solid to begin the year after being tasked with moving from right to left tackle due to the injury to Taylor Decker, but Sunday was a game Sewell will learn a lot from. He allowed his first two sacks of the season and gave up seven total pressures, the most among Detroit's offensive linemen Sunday. – Tim Twentyman
On the rise: Kalif Raymond delivered as a wide receiver, and also on special teams. Raymond had two TD catches, and he also had three punt returns. He had a long return of 22 yards. – Mike O'Hara
Stepping in: It was a nice job by Evan Brown Sunday to step in at center for the injured Frank Ragnow and play pretty well. Brown played 60 snaps against Chicago and gave up just one hurry. There are some things to clean up in the run game, but overall it was a nice job by Brown to step in and handle things in the middle. – Tim Twentyman
Rookie report: Middle linebacker Derrick Barnes has produced since getting more playing time. He had four solo tackles and a quarterback hit against the Bears. Last week vs. the Ravens he had four tackles – three solo and one assist. – Mike O'Hara
Needing a win: It's been a tough first month for Dan Campbell and the Lions as Detroit is still looking for the first win of the season after dropping to 0-4 with Sunday's 24-14 loss in Chicago. Detroit joins Jacksonville as the only winless teams in the NFL. Quarterback Jared Goff said after the game Sunday it's important not to go numb to losing. They need to keep the hope and faith they had entering the season. – Tim Twentyman
The North: The Lions are at a point in their schedule where they play two straight games vs. NFC North teams. They've already played the Packers (Week 2) and Bears. Next up: On the road vs. the Minnesota Vikings, with a 1-3 won-loss record. Regardless of records, there is always an edge to division games. – Mike O'Hara
Harris importance: Veteran edge rusher Charles Harris is off to a great start in Detroit. He recorded a strip-sack Sunday, which was his third straight game recording a sack. He's got three sacks on the season, which ties his career high recorded in 13 games for Atlanta last year. With Romeo Okwara suffering what looks like a pretty bad injury Sunday, Harris' importance to this defense increases substantially moving forward. – Tim Twentyman
Secondary issues: The Lions are short at cornerback after losing Jeff Okudah and Ifeatu Melifonwu to injuries. Bobby Price is a converted safety who's been pressed into action, and teams are consistently attacking him. Chicago converted five of six passes thrown Price's way for 149 yards, according to Pro Football Focus statistics.
Campbell said after the game that some of the same mistakes in the secondary are showing up week after week, and it might be time to find some new options back there. Detroit's had issues at safety, too, with Will Harris struggling at times, and Detroit consistently rotating players at the position. – Tim Twentyman
A little off: Goff finished the game completing 24 of 38 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns, which are good numbers. But there were a couple throws Goff certainly wants back. He missed Raymond on a would-be touchdown early in the game. He also missed rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown high on his last throw of the game on a failed 4th and 1 play. – Tim Twentyman