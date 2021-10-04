TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations

Stepping in: It was a nice job by Evan Brown Sunday to step in at center for the injured Frank Ragnow and play pretty well. Brown played 60 snaps against Chicago and gave up just one hurry. There are some things to clean up in the run game, but overall it was a nice job by Brown to step in and handle things in the middle. – Tim Twentyman

Rookie report: Middle linebacker Derrick Barnes has produced since getting more playing time. He had four solo tackles and a quarterback hit against the Bears. Last week vs. the Ravens he had four tackles – three solo and one assist. – Mike O'Hara