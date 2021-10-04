KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?

Is the trust in the offense's ability to pick up those got-to-have-it plays wavering at all?

"I'll be honest with you, last night, I go back and I look and I'm looking at all of our third downs from the first four games, our fourth downs, and if that's what we're going to do moving forward, I was trying to give us an upper hand, well, you know what, I need to look at that," he said.

The Lions have to be a lot better on third down and fourth down, particularly when those are short yardage to go situations. Detroit ranks 27th in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage converting on just 15 of their 45 third downs this season. They are just 4-of-11 when those are two or three-yard attempts. The Lions are 3-for-10 going for it on fourth down.

Detroit has passed disproportionately more than they've run in those situations, and Campbell acknowledged play calling on some of those third-and-short situations will be evaluated.

Is playing time and mixing in different players being looked at after the 0-4 start?

Campbell did say it's probably time to make a shift with some young players, but it doesn't mean they dislike any players or are ready to move on from them completely.

"Maybe they're just not ready and you move on to someone else," Campbell said. "In the meantime, when they do come in, you're giving them just a couple of things they can handle and know their skillset and what they're able to do, you're catering to them a little bit."

That way players are still able to develop, but there's not too much on their plate.