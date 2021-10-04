KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Sunday's 24-14 loss in Chicago. He opened up the press conference talking about some of the positives from Sunday and how he walked away from the film review thinking that just a couple more plays made here or there, particularly in the red zone, and the game would have had a different outcome, though he certainly wasn't making excuses for the loss. He just seemed more encouraged by that fact.
Here are all the key questions from Monday's press conference:
Are there any injury updates from Sunday?
Outside linebacker Romeo Okwara left the game in the first half with an Achilles injury, and Campbell confirmed Monday it's a season ender for Okwara. That's a big blow for Detroit's defense as Okwara is one of their best pass rushers and a foundational piece on defense.
Center Frank Ragnow also left Sunday's game. Campbell said the Pro Bowler is dealing with a turf toe injury and is likely out for this week's game in Minnesota.
After watching the tape, would Campbell make any different decisions on the two fourth-down calls Detroit didn't convert inside the Bears' 10-yard line Sunday?
Both of those calls followed the analytics for being the correct calls to go for it.
"There's already a set of numbers to tell you when and where (to go for it)," Campbell said. "From there you just go with the flow of the game and trust in your team."
Campbell said they're really going to have to practice and work on those situations this week, and it will be an emphasis moving forward.
"We're not good enough there right now third and fourth down two to three (yards)," Campbell said.
Is the trust in the offense's ability to pick up those got-to-have-it plays wavering at all?
"I'll be honest with you, last night, I go back and I look and I'm looking at all of our third downs from the first four games, our fourth downs, and if that's what we're going to do moving forward, I was trying to give us an upper hand, well, you know what, I need to look at that," he said.
The Lions have to be a lot better on third down and fourth down, particularly when those are short yardage to go situations. Detroit ranks 27th in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage converting on just 15 of their 45 third downs this season. They are just 4-of-11 when those are two or three-yard attempts. The Lions are 3-for-10 going for it on fourth down.
Detroit has passed disproportionately more than they've run in those situations, and Campbell acknowledged play calling on some of those third-and-short situations will be evaluated.
Is playing time and mixing in different players being looked at after the 0-4 start?
Campbell did say it's probably time to make a shift with some young players, but it doesn't mean they dislike any players or are ready to move on from them completely.
"Maybe they're just not ready and you move on to someone else," Campbell said. "In the meantime, when they do come in, you're giving them just a couple of things they can handle and know their skillset and what they're able to do, you're catering to them a little bit."
That way players are still able to develop, but there's not too much on their plate.
"We just have to be selective on how we do it," he said. "It's not easy but that's part of the game here."
Does Campbell like some of the contributions he's getting from his rookies?
Campbell said linebacker Derrick Barnes has done some good things. He also mentioned wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown doing some good things Sunday. St. Brown had a career-best six catches for 70 yards against the Bears.
Campbell liked the performance of undrafted rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs this week, and said nose tackle Alim McNeill played his best game of the season.
Continuing to get positive performances from these young players will not only help Detroit as the season progresses, but in the future as well.
"Those things are encouraging when you see that," Campbell said.