O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: A closer look at the Lions' fourth-down calls

We start with questions on strategy:

1. Fourth and go:

The Bears had scored on their first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead when Campbell passed up a field-goal attempt on fourth and goal at the Bears' five—yard line.

Quarterback Jared Goff's pass meant for running back D'Andre Swift in the back of the end zone was tipped.

There were still nine minutes left in the first half, and the Bears had not stopped the Lions on their first two possessions.

The Lions had first and goal at the Bears' eight on their first possession but fumbled the ball away when center Frank Ragnow snapped the ball before Goff was ready.

The Bears recovered, ending the threat – and drove 89 yards to their second TD to take a 14-0 lead on the first play of the second half.

The circumstances were different the second time the Lions went for it on fourth and one.

The Lions had scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions and were driving for a third with the Bears holding a 24-14 lead.

It was fourth and one at the Bears' eight-yard line, with 4:19 left.

Campbell passed up a field goal that would have made it 24-17 – a one-score difference. Goff's pass meant for rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra. St. Brown was incomplete. The Bears ran out the clock, clinching the win.

Campbell did not express regret over his decisions in is postgame press conference. His only regret was not having the offense huddle for the play.

"Fourth and a little bit less than a yard," he said. "How do you know you're going to get back to fourth and a little less than a yard (on the next possession)? We took those odds.

"We probably should have given him a better play. That my fault. Yeah, we talked about it. It was just, 'let's let it ride.'