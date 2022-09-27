O'HARA: What we learned from Week 3

The Detroit Lions were back to the Minnesota Vikings Monday, digesting the bitter leftovers from Sunday's 28-24 loss.

They would have been on to the Seattle Seahawks, their next opponent Sunday at Ford Field, had they finished out a game they could have – and should have – won.

Losing stinks. It also sticks with everyone involved – coaches, players, support staff. And fans, of course.

That's what we learned from the loss to the Vikings. Among the other things we learned include the following: The Lions are led by their offense, which makes some decisions Sunday all the more open to question; a bright spot on defense has been the play of cornerback Jeff Okudah; and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson showed the ups and downs rookies face.

We start with the fallout from Sunday's loss:

Losing is never good. So much time and energy is put into the 17-game schedule, coupled with the risk of injury present from the practice field to gameday, creates a sense of urgency on every play, let alone every game.

But there are levels of what is acceptable. For example, the Lions' 38-35 loss to the Eagles on opening day was disappointing but not crushing.