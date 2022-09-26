KEY QUESTIONS: Will Lions hold Swift out until injuries heal up?

It might be time to give Swift a rest and let his injuries heal up. Campbell also made the point it's not fair to Swift to have him miss as much practice as he has the last two weeks, and the details that come with being at practice, just to get him to play a limited role on Sunday.

"We've thought about that," Campbell said of the benefits of giving Swift time off to heal up. "That was one of the things I was thinking about last night and this morning. It's on my mind and on our mind. If you feel like he's good enough to go, we know what he's capable of, but not at the expense of him not even being up to 75 percent of himself. Every player has to be at a certain point to be able to produce."

Don't be surprised if the Lions sit Swift until he's closer to 100 percent. The Lions play Seattle and New England the next two weeks before a Week 6 bye.

Does Campbell regret the 3rd and 1 play call early in the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead?

The play occurred early in the fourth quarter with a little under 11 minutes remaining and the Lions leading 24-14. Detroit faced a third and inches at their 27-yard line with a chance to keep a drive alive and eat more time off the clock. Instead of running the ball, which Detroit has proven to be a strength of theirs, they opted to throw a go route down the right sideline to wide receiver Josh Reynolds that went incomplete.

Jack Fox came on and hit just a 39-yard punt that gave Minnesota good field position at their 43-yard line. It would take the Vikings just six plays and less than three minutes to go the 57 yards needed to get into the end zone and cut the Lions' lead to three.

Campbell said they got a look they wanted. Minnesota was gearing up to stop the run and they liked the one-on-one matchup with Reynolds outside.