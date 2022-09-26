Lions lose Tracy Walker for season with torn Achilles

Sep 26, 2022 at 03:04 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Unfortunately, it's as bad as the Detroit Lions feared for safety Tracy Walker's injury.

The veteran safety left Sunday's game in Minnesota early in the first quarter on a non-contact injury. Walker will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles.

"Look, losing Tracy hurts," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "That's a significant loss because of multiple reasons. Since I've walked in the door last year Tracy has been all in. He's one of our team captains this year. No one has put in more work than him. He's one of the smartest players we have on defense, that's huge, and he's productive. So, you're losing a big cog in the piece that helps you over there."

It's a devastating injury for both Walker and the Lions. Walker is a captain and defensive leader. He was leading the team in tackles (18) the first two weeks of the season. He paced Detroit in tackles last season with 103.

Walker was injured in the first quarter on a non-contact play on a Dalvin Cook short run. He was tended to by trainers on the field and walked very slowly to the sideline. He wasn't on the sideline long as a cart came to pick him up and take him to the locker room.

He was replaced by JuJu Hughes, who finished with eight tackles, but looked to be part of the miscommunication error at the end that allowed Minnesota's game-winning touchdown with 45 seconds left in the game.

Hughes and DeShon Elliott will likely be the starters at safety for the foreseeable future, but now depth at the position becomes an issue for Detroit. Cornerback turned safety, Ifeatu Melifonwu, was a healthy scratch Sunday. This year's third-round pick, Kerby Joseph, has yet to play a snap on defense in three games.

It's the third significant Achilles injury the Lions have suffered in a little over a year. Cornerback Jeff Okudah was lost for the 2021 season after suffering an Achilles injury Week 1 last year. Defensive lineman Romeo Okwara tore his Achilles Week 4 and still remains on injured reserve.

Campbell called Walker the quarterback of the defense, and said replacing him won't be easy. They'll look at both personnel and scheme to try and fill the void.

