Lions lose Tracy Walker for season with torn Achilles

Walker was injured in the first quarter on a non-contact play on a Dalvin Cook short run. He was tended to by trainers on the field and walked very slowly to the sideline. He wasn't on the sideline long as a cart came to pick him up and take him to the locker room.

He was replaced by JuJu Hughes, who finished with eight tackles, but looked to be part of the miscommunication error at the end that allowed Minnesota's game-winning touchdown with 45 seconds left in the game.

Hughes and DeShon Elliott will likely be the starters at safety for the foreseeable future, but now depth at the position becomes an issue for Detroit. Cornerback turned safety, Ifeatu Melifonwu, was a healthy scratch Sunday. This year's third-round pick, Kerby Joseph, has yet to play a snap on defense in three games.

It's the third significant Achilles injury the Lions have suffered in a little over a year. Cornerback Jeff Okudah was lost for the 2021 season after suffering an Achilles injury Week 1 last year. Defensive lineman Romeo Okwara tore his Achilles Week 4 and still remains on injured reserve.