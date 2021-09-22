O'HARA: What we learned from Week 2

We start with the Lions playing good ball:

They pressed the action from the beginning, scoring on three of their four possessions in the first half. Jared Goff threw TD passes to Cephus and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Austin Seibert closed it out with a 43-yard field goal with three seconds left in the half.

It was an inspiring first half for the Lions. The Packers scored TDs on two of their three possessions.

But that was it for the Lions' offense. They didn't score again, and that's fatal for the Lions considering the massive overhaul they are undertaking with the defense they inherited from the previous regime.

Goff lost one of his two fumbles and had an interception, and he couldn't connect with Cephus on a fourth and one at the Packers' 25.

"I put this on our offense," said head coach Dan Campbell in his postgame press conference. "Offensively, we have to be able to outscore a team like this. That's the way I see it.