KEY QUESTIONS: Will rookie LB Derrick Barnes see more playing time?

Sep 21, 2021 at 04:26 PM
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Tuesday as the Lions begin a short week of preparation ahead of Sunday's game in Detroit against Baltimore after dropping Monday night's contest in Green Bay, 35-17.

Here are the Key Questions from that press conference:

What does a short week look like after coming off a Monday night game?

The players are off Tuesday and they will return to Allen Park a little later on Wednesday in the afternoon for a walkthrough as the coaches go through base install and the scouting report with them for Sunday. The biggest challenge on a short week is getting the players' bodies back from recovery mode with Thursday being a normal day of preparation.

Could we see more of rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes moving forward?

Barnes, a fourth-round pick who played pretty well in the preseason, didn't see any defensive snaps Monday in Green Bay.

Campbell said he really liked the effort of veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone, who led the team with 10 tackles, but was less high on the performance and effort of fellow stacked backer Jamie Collins Sr.

"Alex wasn't perfect, but I thought he was all over the field and made some plays," Campbell said. "I thought he played with a lot of energy and was spot on with his calls. Look, he's high effort, smart and kind of what we're about here. I liked where he was at.

"Look, Jamie had some mistakes. It certainly wasn't his best performance, and yeah, I think Barnes deserves a shot."

How might that look moving forward with Barnes?

Campbell and the defensive coaches will talk about that more Tuesday night as the coaches have been in game-planning mode for Baltimore since Monday night after the Green Bay game.

Campbell didn't want to get ahead of himself Tuesday as to just how that might look with Barnes, but it certainly seems like Lions fans can expect to see more of Barnes on defense Sunday against Baltimore.

What does Campbell see as the foundation for his defense moving forward?

After two weeks, the Lions rank 32nd in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed per game. There have been some good things the Lions have done on defense the first two weeks, but there's also room for improvement.

Campbell said some of the foundational things he wants his defense to be known for is a squad that challenges on the perimeter, which we've seen at times the first two weeks, a defense that rallies to the football, and upfront wants to challenge against the run. Detroit was much better with the run this past week.

One criticism Campbell had of his defense after watching the Packers film was he didn't think the pass rush was there enough, especially on early downs.

Would Campbell change anything about the 4th and 1 call in the third quarter?

Down 21-17 in the third quarter, the Lions faced a 4th and 1 at the Packers' 25-yard line and threw an incomplete pass to turn the ball back over to the Packers, who scored a touchdown on the their subsequent possession to take a two-score lead.

Campbell and the Lions faced a similar situation Week 1 vs. San Francisco and didn't get the first down on a run attempt by Jamaal Williams, which might have influenced the call this week.

"We tried (to use the offensive line and the backs) last week ... and it didn't work out, so sometimes you're just trying to find the best flow on fourth down that week," he said. "We were trying to get it into the hands of our playmaker (T.J. Hockenson) and they took that away, so somebody else has to win and it didn't work out."

What went into the clock management situation at the end of the first half?

Detroit took over on their own 41-yard line with 1:46 left in the half, and Campbell said the biggest goal there was to not give the Packers an opportunity to possess the ball again with them having all three timeouts. Detroit wanted to come away with points and to run the half out.

They got down to the Packers' 24-yard line and ultimately settled for a 43-yard field goal after taking a shot to the end zone a couple times.

Really, it was all about getting points and keeping the ball away from Aaron Rodgers and Co. having an extra possession on the Packers. Detroit went to the half up 17-14.

Any update on the injury suffered by rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu?

Melifonwu made his first career start Monday. He competed hard and played pretty well before suffering a thigh injury in the third quarter. He did not return.

"He's going to be down for a significant amount of time," Campbell said. "Certainly won't have him for a couple weeks, if not more."

Bobby Price filled in for Melifonwu the rest of the game. He's the guy Campbell said they're looking at filling in for Melifonwu, but he also mentioned practice squad cornerback Daryl Worley and rookie Jerry Jacobs as players who could get a look this week as well.

