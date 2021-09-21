KEY QUESTIONS: Will rookie LB Derrick Barnes see more playing time?

How might that look moving forward with Barnes?

Campbell and the defensive coaches will talk about that more Tuesday night as the coaches have been in game-planning mode for Baltimore since Monday night after the Green Bay game.

Campbell didn't want to get ahead of himself Tuesday as to just how that might look with Barnes, but it certainly seems like Lions fans can expect to see more of Barnes on defense Sunday against Baltimore.

What does Campbell see as the foundation for his defense moving forward?

After two weeks, the Lions rank 32nd in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed per game. There have been some good things the Lions have done on defense the first two weeks, but there's also room for improvement.

Campbell said some of the foundational things he wants his defense to be known for is a squad that challenges on the perimeter, which we've seen at times the first two weeks, a defense that rallies to the football, and upfront wants to challenge against the run. Detroit was much better with the run this past week.