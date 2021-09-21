TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Lions' new unis: Liked them instantly -- from the first glimpse in pregame warmups. All white is a clean look -- but it's an even better look when they get dirty. It will remind us of old-time football, when all teams played on grass and dirt. – Mike O'Hara

Speed at LB: One area where Green Bay's offense did a nice job attacking Detroit's defense was in space against the Lions linebackers. Too many times Monday inside linebackers Alex Anzalone and Jamie Collins Sr. were beat to the edge by speedier Packers skill-position players. Detroit's stacked linebackers have struggled in coverage two games in a row now, and a lack of true speed is noticeable.