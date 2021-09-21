TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Lions' new unis: Liked them instantly -- from the first glimpse in pregame warmups. All white is a clean look -- but it's an even better look when they get dirty. It will remind us of old-time football, when all teams played on grass and dirt. – Mike O'Hara
Speed at LB: One area where Green Bay's offense did a nice job attacking Detroit's defense was in space against the Lions linebackers. Too many times Monday inside linebackers Alex Anzalone and Jamie Collins Sr. were beat to the edge by speedier Packers skill-position players. Detroit's stacked linebackers have struggled in coverage two games in a row now, and a lack of true speed is noticeable.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game we could see rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes more next week. He's been used sparingly these first two games, but showed he could run and make plays in space in the preseason. It might be time to give him some more opportunities. – Tim Twentyman
On the fly: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus could not have played the ball any better on his 46-yard catch on the Lions' first possession. He traced the ball like a big-league outfielder, first looking over his right shoulder, then seamlessly over his left to make the catch. Derek Hill couldn't do it better. – Mike O'Hara
Reward: Cephus got one, fittingly, a few plays later when quarterback Jared Goff hit him with a five-yard pass for the Lions' first TD and a 7-0 lead. Cephus has made himself a reliable target in the offense. – Mike O'Hara
Red-zone efficiency: Detroit's offense was 2-for-2 Monday in the red zone and were 3-for-3 last week against the 49ers. Detroit's short and intermediate offensive weapons can cause some matchup problems in the red zone, especially tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has two touchdown catches in the red zone this season. Detroit now just has to find a way to give themselves more of those opportunities in the red zone. – Tim Twentyman
Special weapon: Pro Bowl punter Jack Fox is such a nice weapon to have. He can flip a field with one swing of his leg, and that can make such a big impact moving forward. Fox averaged 53.5 yards per punt in Green Bay with a net average of 52.5. He's so good. – Tim Twentyman
Bounce-back performance: Veteran defensive end Nick Williams admittedly didn't have the 2020 season he expected after signing with Detroit as a free agent in 2020. He then missed a lot of training camp due to injury and didn't play particularly well in opener. So, it was good to see Williams make an impact Monday night. He recorded five tackles (four solo), a sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. – Tim Twentyman
Gut feeling: A year ago, the Packers had a 17-14 lead at halftime and blew the game open in the second half for a 42-21 win. The Lions had a 17-14 lead at halftime Monday night. Gut feeling: Nobody's going to blow anybody out this year. – Mike O'Hara
Gut feeling II: The Lions got blown out in the second half under a 21-point deluge by the Packers. – Mike O'Hara