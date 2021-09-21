NOTEBOOK: Lions thin at CB after Melifonwu leaves game with thigh injury

BETTER AGAINST RUN

Detroit coaches and players talked all week leading up to Monday's 35-17 loss in Green Bay how they had to be better against the run defensively than they were a week ago, when they allowed San Francisco to rush for 131 yards, two touchdowns and a 4.7 yard average per rush.

It was a much better effort Monday against the Packers, who averaged just 3.1 yards per rush with a long of just nine yards in the contest.

"They didn't rush for over 100 yards (96)," Campbell said after the game. "I wouldn't say the rush crushed us. Do we want to be better? We do, because ultimately we need to be able to get teams in third and medium and long because that's where most teams are playing the odds."