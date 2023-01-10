O'HARA: What we learned from Week 18

Some games mean more than others and are bigger than others.

The Detroit Lions' win over the Green Bay Packers was one of those games that meant more than others.

That's what we learned as the Lions began their offseason Monday still savoring their 20-16 win over the Packers Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

The Lions had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day by the Seattle Seahawks' win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. The Lions' mission in Sunday night's game was to beat the Packers and eliminate them from the playoffs.

With the Lions' win, it was mission accomplished. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown started to smile when asked what it was like to walk out of Lambeau after beating the Packers.

"It was a lot of fun," he said.