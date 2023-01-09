O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions played like contenders despite elimination

At 7:32 p.m. Sunday the Detroit Lions' playoffs hopes were ended for the 2022 season.

The Lions were not done in by anything they did or did not do in their final game of the season against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Jason Myers' field goal in overtime gave the Seattle Seahawks a 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams and eliminated the Lions from contention and left the Lions in the spoiler role in their game against the Packers.

As disappointed as the Lions may have been in not being able to determine their own playoff fate in a showdown game with the Packers, they went out and did what they've done in the previous 33 games since head coach Dan Campbell and his staff took over in the 2021 season.

They went to work and played hard – hard enough to come away with a 20-16 win and keep the Packers from making the playoffs.

The Lions finished with a 9-8 win-loss record, the same as the Seahawks who beat them out for a playoff berth off their 48-45 win over the Lions in the regular season.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions validated themselves as playoff contenders with their performance throughout the season and solidified that even further with their performance Sunday night.

There's a look at how the Lions won Sunday night with a combination of veterans and young players, and how they emphasized the grit that Campbell looks for in building a team.

There are also takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending with the Lions and the bottom line.