TIM AND MIKE: Week 18 observations

Jared Goff : He did not have his best game, but he never seemed rattled or unsure of himself, no matter what happened around him. In a game where the Lions needed a steady hand at the controls of the offense, he provided it. – Mike O'Hara

Franchise QB: Speaking of Goff, 28, is there any real question moving forward he's the franchise quarterback of this football team? He answered a lot of detractors this season finishing with more than 4,400 passing yards, 29 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. The Lions could still stand to bring in a young, developmental quarterback as a backup but that doesn't need to happen until Day 2 or Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Goff should be the guy at quarterback for the Detroit Lions moving forward. – Tim Twentyman