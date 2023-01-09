Campbell: Goff a 'perfect fit' for Detroit Lions

But more important than all the numbers is that Goff has found a home in Detroit. There's something to be said about being wanted, and Goff is all-in with the Lions and the culture Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes and owner Sheila Hamp are building.

"Maybe it's being prisoner of the moment, but this team is as special of a group that I've ever been a part of," Goff said. "The people in this room and the people in this locker room and the coaches, it's truly incredible the mental toughness and perseverance that this group has. That will carry us into greater things in the future. It's very humbling and I'm proud to be a part of it and to be able to say I'm a leader of it and to be around these people every day."