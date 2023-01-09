Campbell: Goff a 'perfect fit' for Detroit Lions

Jan 09, 2023 at 04:26 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Before kickoff Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell could feel his guys getting riled up. Like any strong motivator, Campbell was there to dowse the room with gasoline and amp up the energy level.

But also like any good head coach, Campbell told quarterback Jared Goff off to the side to make sure everyone stayed level-headed.

"That's what he has to do for us," Campbell said Monday in his postseason press conference when asked about Goff. "He has to be the constant, man. He can't be the ebbs and flows and highs and lows. Just stay centered and be that for your team."

It's because of that calming confidence Goff exudes both in the locker room and on the field that Campbell called him a perfect fit at quarterback for his football team.

"He fits us," Campbell said of Goff. "He really does. We're about running the football, play-action pass and when you do those things you need a quarterback that can get you in the right play and is very good at accuracy and decision making and he fits the bill in all of that."

Goff said Monday as the players cleaned out their lockers, had their exit interviews and put the 2022 season to bed, that this season was one of the most rewarding for him in his career. Goff is a big reason why this team was able to bounce back from a 1-6 start to finish 9-8 and be a team that no one in the NFC wanted to see in the playoffs.

Goff finished the season completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He finished with a 99.3 passer rating, the third highest of his career.

Related Links

But more important than all the numbers is that Goff has found a home in Detroit. There's something to be said about being wanted, and Goff is all-in with the Lions and the culture Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes and owner Sheila Hamp are building.

"Maybe it's being prisoner of the moment, but this team is as special of a group that I've ever been a part of," Goff said. "The people in this room and the people in this locker room and the coaches, it's truly incredible the mental toughness and perseverance that this group has. That will carry us into greater things in the future. It's very humbling and I'm proud to be a part of it and to be able to say I'm a leader of it and to be around these people every day."

Lions fans aren't the easiest bunch to win over, but there's no question Goff is the leader of this football team now and for the foreseeable future. It's something Goff doesn't take for granted.

"I've loved my time here," he said. "Love Dan (Campbell) and love the players and coaches. I can't speak higher of this group and these coaches. I love leading this team. I love being a part of it. I love playing for Dan. I love playing for Brad. I love playing for Sheila. It's such a special group and a special place to be. Ford Field. It all goes into it. It's a really special place to be and I really enjoy it."

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 18 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 18 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Jamaal Williams breaks Barry Sanders' franchise rushing TD record

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 20-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

Lions 2023 opponents set

The Detroit Lions' opponents are now set for the 2023 season.

news

Lions 2023 first-round draft picks set

The Detroit Lions' victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday has locked in their draft position for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

RECAP: Lions at Packers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 20-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Packers matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Packers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Packers matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: What a healthy Swift brings to Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including what running back D'Andre Swift brings to the offense, preparing for the field conditions at Lambeau and more.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How can Lions get Jameson Williams the ball more?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 18 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions can lean on Goff's big-game experience

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for Sunday Night Football, getting rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams involved in the offense and more.

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Dave Fipp.

Advertising