O'HARA: What we learned from Week 17 

When the Detroit Lions' offense took the field for what would be the last time Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys, there wasn't much to suggest the Lions would pull out a victory.
The Cowboys had a 20-13 lead, and had pretty much bottled up the Lions' high-powered offense.
The Lions' only touchdown had come on a run by David Montgomery in the third quarter.
Quarterback Jared Goff had thrown two interceptions, with the second one coming with 2:05 left. The Cowboys converted that into a field goal to make their lead 20-13.
It was not an enviable situation for the Lions, but what we've learned about the Lions is that they go to work. They attack the problem in front of them.
It started with the defense. Their job in that moment was to give the ball back to the offense with as much time left on the clock as possible.
The defense did just that. A costly penalty and three plays that failed to gain a first down forced the Cowboys to kick the field goal.
After the Cowboys made their field goal, the Lions got the ball back at their 25 with 1:41 left in the game. Mission accomplished by the defense.
It was plenty of time for Goff to do what he has done all season. He's been the quarterback's version of a closer.
Goff's first two passes went to tight end Sam LaPorta for gains of 10 and 25 yards. That put the ball on the Cowboys' 40, with a spike by Goff to stop the clock and give time to regroup.
Next was a pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for 14 yards, and another spike and an incompletion.
The Lions had run six plays, and they still had 43 seconds on the clock.
A 15-yard dart down the middle to LaPorta and another spike left the ball at the 11 with 27 seconds left.
Goff's pass to St. Brown got the touchdown.
The Lions went for the two-point conversion and got it on a pass to left tackle Taylor Decker.
However, referee Brad Allen ruled that Decker did not report properly, thus overturning the conversion. The Lions took two more shots and failed, leaving them with a 20-19 loss.
It was strange ending for the Lions, who clearly thought they won the game.
"You feel like you won and didn't," Goff said. "I don't know if I'll get fined for this, I do know Decker reported and I do know Dan Skipper did not. And I do know they said Dan Skipper did."