O'HARA: What we learned from Week 17 

It started with the defense. Their job in that moment was to give the ball back to the offense with as much time left on the clock as possible.

The defense did just that. A costly penalty and three plays that failed to gain a first down forced the Cowboys to kick the field goal.

After the Cowboys made their field goal, the Lions got the ball back at their 25 with 1:41 left in the game. Mission accomplished by the defense.

It was plenty of time for Goff to do what he has done all season. He's been the quarterback's version of a closer.