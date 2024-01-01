Lions-Vikings scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jan 01, 2024 at 06:59 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field on Sunday.

With the Vikings losing 33-10 to Green Bay Sunday night their chances for a playoff spot are still alive, but took a huge hit. They need several different scenarios in and out of their control to go in their favor to have a chance at the No. 7 seed. They have to beat Detroit, Green Bay needs to lose to Chicago, Arizona has to beat Seattle, and then Atlanta has to beat New Orleans or Carolina beats Tampa Bay.

The Lions fell to 11-5 with the loss in Dallas Saturday night and most likely cemented their spot as the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.

That means they'll host at least one playoff game, the first ever at Ford Field. Things also worked out Sunday that could set up a potential rematch with the Cowboys in Dallas in the divisional round, something the Lions seemed to welcome after the loss Saturday.

"Credit to them," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of the Cowboys after the game Saturday. "They played hard. We knew they would, they'd give us their best shot and they play well at home. They did again, and we'll see them in a couple weeks. It'll be good."

San Francisco's win over Washington Sunday clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for them, which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout.

Lions at Cowboys Week 17 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 17 game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 30 in Arlington, TX.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 83

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 83

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 83

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 83

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 83

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 83

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 83

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 83

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 83

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 83

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 83

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 83

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 83

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 83

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 83

Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 83

Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 83

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 83

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 83

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 83

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 83

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 83

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 83

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 83

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 83

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 83

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 83

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 83

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 83

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 83

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 83

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 83

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 83

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 83

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 83

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The Cowboys (11-5) and Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) will settle the NFC East next week and the winner will likely be the No. 2 seed. The Cowboys control the tie breaker if they both win, so it's win and a division title for the Cowboys. Dallas plays at Washington and Philadelphia is in New York to face the Giants.

"My mentality is screw it, I'd rather beat them in the playoffs anyway," Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson said of the Cowboys after the loss Saturday. "So that's kind of my mentality and have a short memory with this one but just keep in mind that let's try to beat them when it counts."

Detroit still has an outside chance at the No. 2 seed but would need to beat the Vikings and have both the Cowboys and Eagles lose their matchups.

