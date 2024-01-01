Lions-Vikings scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field on Sunday.
With the Vikings losing 33-10 to Green Bay Sunday night their chances for a playoff spot are still alive, but took a huge hit. They need several different scenarios in and out of their control to go in their favor to have a chance at the No. 7 seed. They have to beat Detroit, Green Bay needs to lose to Chicago, Arizona has to beat Seattle, and then Atlanta has to beat New Orleans or Carolina beats Tampa Bay.
The Lions fell to 11-5 with the loss in Dallas Saturday night and most likely cemented their spot as the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.
That means they'll host at least one playoff game, the first ever at Ford Field. Things also worked out Sunday that could set up a potential rematch with the Cowboys in Dallas in the divisional round, something the Lions seemed to welcome after the loss Saturday.
"Credit to them," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of the Cowboys after the game Saturday. "They played hard. We knew they would, they'd give us their best shot and they play well at home. They did again, and we'll see them in a couple weeks. It'll be good."
San Francisco's win over Washington Sunday clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for them, which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout.
The Cowboys (11-5) and Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) will settle the NFC East next week and the winner will likely be the No. 2 seed. The Cowboys control the tie breaker if they both win, so it's win and a division title for the Cowboys. Dallas plays at Washington and Philadelphia is in New York to face the Giants.
"My mentality is screw it, I'd rather beat them in the playoffs anyway," Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson said of the Cowboys after the loss Saturday. "So that's kind of my mentality and have a short memory with this one but just keep in mind that let's try to beat them when it counts."
Detroit still has an outside chance at the No. 2 seed but would need to beat the Vikings and have both the Cowboys and Eagles lose their matchups.