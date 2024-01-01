Lions-Vikings scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Cowboys (11-5) and Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) will settle the NFC East next week and the winner will likely be the No. 2 seed. The Cowboys control the tie breaker if they both win, so it's win and a division title for the Cowboys. Dallas plays at Washington and Philadelphia is in New York to face the Giants.

"My mentality is screw it, I'd rather beat them in the playoffs anyway," Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson said of the Cowboys after the loss Saturday. "So that's kind of my mentality and have a short memory with this one but just keep in mind that let's try to beat them when it counts."