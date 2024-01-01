TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Playoff opponent: After the dust has settled on Week 17 it's becoming more clear who the Lions might host in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Ford Field in two weeks. Detroit still has an outside shot at the No. 2 seed, but they are more likely to be No. 3. As the No. 3, they would host either Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams or have a grudge match with the Green Bay Packers, who the Lions split with in the regular season – Tim Twentyman