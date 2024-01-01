TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Jan 01, 2024 at 10:54 AM
HEADSHOT PLACEHOLDER
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Playoff opponent: After the dust has settled on Week 17 it's becoming more clear who the Lions might host in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Ford Field in two weeks. Detroit still has an outside shot at the No. 2 seed, but they are more likely to be No. 3. As the No. 3, they would host either Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams or have a grudge match with the Green Bay Packers, who the Lions split with in the regular season – Tim Twentyman

Escape: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott showed his mobility on his second possession when he got away from the Lions' pass rush. Prescott was almost tackled near the goal line for what might have been a safety. He got away from the rush to connect with CeeDee Lamb for a 92-yard catch and run for the Cowboys' first TD and a 7-3 lead. – Mike O'Hara

Offensive production: With quarterback Jared Goff throwing for 271 yards against the Cowboys, the Lions have reached 4,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards for the second season in a row. The last two seasons are the only time in franchise history the Lions have reached those marks. It's also the fourth career 4,000-yard passing season in Goff's career. – Tim Twentyman

Sure handed: That's what Lions cornerback Cam Sutton was in tackling Cowboys players. Sutton had a team-high 10 tackles – all solos. Included in that was one tackle for a loss. – Mike O'Hara

Tough task: Sutton has drawn some tough matchups the last two weeks with Minnesota's Justin Jefferson Week 16 and Dallas' Lamb this past week. On Saturday, Sutton was thrown at nine times and allowed nine receptions for 113 yards. Seven of those were against Lamb for 96 yards. – Tim Twentyman

Related Links

Stats battle: It was close between the defenses of the Lions and Cowboys for which team had the most impact plays. The Cowboys had one sack, seven tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and two interceptions. The Lions had three sacks – all by Aidan Hutchinson – eight tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and one interception. – Mike O'Hara

Mr. Production: After recording six receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown vs. the Cowboys Saturday, Lions third-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown now has 112 receptions for 1,371 yards (12.2 avg.) and 10 touchdowns on the season. He passed RB Christian McCaffrey (303) for the third most receptions a player has logged through three career seasons. St. Brown has 308 career receptions. Only Jefferson (324) and Michael Thomas (321) have more.

Rare sack allowed: Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow was credited by Pro Football Focus with allowing a sack Saturday on Goff. It was the first sack Ragnow has been credited by the site for allowing since Week 8 of the 2022 season. – Tim Twentyman

Finding the end zone: Running back David Montgomery found the end zone on a rushing touchdown in Dallas, his career-high 12th rushing touchdown of the season. Detroit has rushed for a touchdown in 15 different games this season, setting a new franchise record for a single season. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Will it be difficult to move on from tough loss in Dallas?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
news

Lions-Vikings scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Detroit Lions' Week 18 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings will be played Sunday at Ford Field, the NFL announced.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions looking to build off solid defensive performance

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
news

FOUR DOWNS: What happened on two-point conversion penalty?

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys includes the two-point conversion penalty, Hutchinson steps up, two-minute drive and Lamb's big game.
news

RECAP: Lions at Cowboys 

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Cowboys

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Saturday's Lions-Cowboys matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Cowboys

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Cowboys matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Houston returns to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including linebacker James Houston's return to practice, preparing for the Dallas Cowboys and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Melifonwu named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including safety Ifeatu Melifonwu's NFC Defensive Player of the Week award, wide receiver Jameson Williams' progression and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

NFC playoff picture: Breaking down Lions' seeding possibilities

The Detroit Lions clinched the NFC North and have a chance to improve their playoff seeding with two games remaining in regular season.
Advertising