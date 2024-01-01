TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Playoff opponent: After the dust has settled on Week 17 it's becoming more clear who the Lions might host in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Ford Field in two weeks. Detroit still has an outside shot at the No. 2 seed, but they are more likely to be No. 3. As the No. 3, they would host either Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams or have a grudge match with the Green Bay Packers, who the Lions split with in the regular season – Tim Twentyman
Escape: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott showed his mobility on his second possession when he got away from the Lions' pass rush. Prescott was almost tackled near the goal line for what might have been a safety. He got away from the rush to connect with CeeDee Lamb for a 92-yard catch and run for the Cowboys' first TD and a 7-3 lead. – Mike O'Hara
Offensive production: With quarterback Jared Goff throwing for 271 yards against the Cowboys, the Lions have reached 4,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards for the second season in a row. The last two seasons are the only time in franchise history the Lions have reached those marks. It's also the fourth career 4,000-yard passing season in Goff's career. – Tim Twentyman
Sure handed: That's what Lions cornerback Cam Sutton was in tackling Cowboys players. Sutton had a team-high 10 tackles – all solos. Included in that was one tackle for a loss. – Mike O'Hara
Tough task: Sutton has drawn some tough matchups the last two weeks with Minnesota's Justin Jefferson Week 16 and Dallas' Lamb this past week. On Saturday, Sutton was thrown at nine times and allowed nine receptions for 113 yards. Seven of those were against Lamb for 96 yards. – Tim Twentyman
Stats battle: It was close between the defenses of the Lions and Cowboys for which team had the most impact plays. The Cowboys had one sack, seven tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and two interceptions. The Lions had three sacks – all by Aidan Hutchinson – eight tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and one interception. – Mike O'Hara
Mr. Production: After recording six receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown vs. the Cowboys Saturday, Lions third-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown now has 112 receptions for 1,371 yards (12.2 avg.) and 10 touchdowns on the season. He passed RB Christian McCaffrey (303) for the third most receptions a player has logged through three career seasons. St. Brown has 308 career receptions. Only Jefferson (324) and Michael Thomas (321) have more.
Rare sack allowed: Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow was credited by Pro Football Focus with allowing a sack Saturday on Goff. It was the first sack Ragnow has been credited by the site for allowing since Week 8 of the 2022 season. – Tim Twentyman
Finding the end zone: Running back David Montgomery found the end zone on a rushing touchdown in Dallas, his career-high 12th rushing touchdown of the season. Detroit has rushed for a touchdown in 15 different games this season, setting a new franchise record for a single season. – Tim Twentyman