KEY QUESTIONS: Will it be difficult to move on from tough loss in Dallas?

Jan 01, 2024 at 03:55 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday a couple days after Detroit's 20-19 loss in Dallas to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

The coaches and players will go over the tape Tuesday when they are back in Allen Park to clean up some things, but Campbell said from a coaching perspective he's moved on to Minnesota.

The Lions are getting ready for the regular-season finale against the Vikings at Ford Field Sunday. Here are the key questions to come out of Campbell's Monday media session:

Would Campbell have done anything different from the execution or pregame conversation with the officials about the two-point play that was called back at the end of the Cowboys game?

"No," Campbell said firmly.

Campbell admitted they were trying to confuse the Cowboys' defense by having Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell and Dan Skipper all near the official in the hope Dallas would think Skipper was eligible like he'd been all game and not hear the declaration of Decker being an eligible receiver on the play. The problem is the officials got confused and thought Skipper was declaring his eligibility like he had done all game.

Campbell said he wouldn't have done anything different because the officials should have known from their pre-game meeting with Campbell when he showed them the play on paper that Decker was the eligible receiver.

Campbell said he's over it and has moved on to the Vikings and is letting team president Rod Wood handle anything dealing with that play and the NFL moving forward.

Related Links

Was it difficult to move on from a tough road loss?

Campbell said he and GM Brad Holmes have built this roster to be resilient and he thinks moving on won't be a problem. He actually thinks something like this might be good for the team in the long run. They went on the road against a tough opponent in a playoff atmosphere and now they know what that tastes like and his team was right there with a chance to win.

"I'm good," Campbell said. "I've got controlled fury. I'm ready to go. I am absolutely ready to go. I don't go the other way. The team won't either. We're on a mission. We're not going to feel sorry for ourselves or wallow in everything. We had plays to make, we didn't make them.

"It's a tight game, a good opponent, playoff-type atmosphere and you have to make that one extra play and we didn't. So, we want to use this as fuel. I've got pure octane right now. I woke up and I'm ready so we're moving forward."

Lions at Cowboys Week 17 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 17 game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 30 in Arlington, TX.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 83

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 83

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 83

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 83

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 83

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 83

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 83

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 83

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 83

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 83

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 83

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 83

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 83

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 83

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 83

Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 83

Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 83

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 83

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 83

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 83

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 83

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 83

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 83

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 83

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 83

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 83

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 83

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 83

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 83

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 83

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 83

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 83

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 83

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 83

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 83

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 83

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 83

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 83

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 83

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 83

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Any injury news to come out of Saturday?

Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of the game late. Campbell said Monday it's a minor issue and shouldn't be anything long-term.

"He's got a bit of an ankle, but it'll be day to day right now," he said. "But nothing significant."

Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta was limping after the game, but Campbell said it's nothing to worry about.

Will Detroit's starters play Sunday vs. Vikings?

The Lions (11-5) still have an outside shot at the No. 2 seed. They need Philadelphia (11-5) to lose to the Giants (5-11) in New York and Dallas (11-5) to lose on the road in Washington (4-12). Crazier things have happened the final week of the regular season.

"Yeah, that's the plan right now," Campbell said about playing most of his starters vs. the Vikings. "Play our guys, you know."

It wouldn't be all that surprising, however, if there are some players who have been dealing with injuries all season or are currently dealing with something to get some rest.

Is the hope to get defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive lineman Alim McNeill game reps this week?

Gardner-Johnson is closing in on the end of his 21-day practice window for returning from injured reserve. McNeill is also eligible to return after a short stint on IR for a knee injury that cost him the last four games.

"Would love to get C.J. involved," Campbell said. "Would love to get Mac (McNeill) involved. Here we are it's Monday. But tentatively that's in my head."

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Lions-Vikings scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Detroit Lions' Week 18 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings will be played Sunday at Ford Field, the NFL announced.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions looking to build off solid defensive performance

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
news

FOUR DOWNS: What happened on two-point conversion penalty?

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys includes the two-point conversion penalty, Hutchinson steps up, two-minute drive and Lamb's big game.
news

RECAP: Lions at Cowboys 

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Cowboys

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Saturday's Lions-Cowboys matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Cowboys

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Cowboys matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Houston returns to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including linebacker James Houston's return to practice, preparing for the Dallas Cowboys and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Melifonwu named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including safety Ifeatu Melifonwu's NFC Defensive Player of the Week award, wide receiver Jameson Williams' progression and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

NFC playoff picture: Breaking down Lions' seeding possibilities

The Detroit Lions clinched the NFC North and have a chance to improve their playoff seeding with two games remaining in regular season.
Advertising