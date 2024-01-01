KEY QUESTIONS: Will it be difficult to move on from tough loss in Dallas?

Any injury news to come out of Saturday?

Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of the game late. Campbell said Monday it's a minor issue and shouldn't be anything long-term.

"He's got a bit of an ankle, but it'll be day to day right now," he said. "But nothing significant."

Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta was limping after the game, but Campbell said it's nothing to worry about.

Will Detroit's starters play Sunday vs. Vikings?

The Lions (11-5) still have an outside shot at the No. 2 seed. They need Philadelphia (11-5) to lose to the Giants (5-11) in New York and Dallas (11-5) to lose on the road in Washington (4-12). Crazier things have happened the final week of the regular season.

"Yeah, that's the plan right now," Campbell said about playing most of his starters vs. the Vikings. "Play our guys, you know."

It wouldn't be all that surprising, however, if there are some players who have been dealing with injuries all season or are currently dealing with something to get some rest.

Is the hope to get defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive lineman Alim McNeill game reps this week?

Gardner-Johnson is closing in on the end of his 21-day practice window for returning from injured reserve. McNeill is also eligible to return after a short stint on IR for a knee injury that cost him the last four games.