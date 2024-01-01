KEY QUESTIONS: Will it be difficult to move on from tough loss in Dallas?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday a couple days after Detroit's 20-19 loss in Dallas to the Cowboys on Saturday night.
The coaches and players will go over the tape Tuesday when they are back in Allen Park to clean up some things, but Campbell said from a coaching perspective he's moved on to Minnesota.
The Lions are getting ready for the regular-season finale against the Vikings at Ford Field Sunday. Here are the key questions to come out of Campbell's Monday media session:
Would Campbell have done anything different from the execution or pregame conversation with the officials about the two-point play that was called back at the end of the Cowboys game?
"No," Campbell said firmly.
Campbell admitted they were trying to confuse the Cowboys' defense by having Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell and Dan Skipper all near the official in the hope Dallas would think Skipper was eligible like he'd been all game and not hear the declaration of Decker being an eligible receiver on the play. The problem is the officials got confused and thought Skipper was declaring his eligibility like he had done all game.
Campbell said he wouldn't have done anything different because the officials should have known from their pre-game meeting with Campbell when he showed them the play on paper that Decker was the eligible receiver.
Campbell said he's over it and has moved on to the Vikings and is letting team president Rod Wood handle anything dealing with that play and the NFL moving forward.
Was it difficult to move on from a tough road loss?
Campbell said he and GM Brad Holmes have built this roster to be resilient and he thinks moving on won't be a problem. He actually thinks something like this might be good for the team in the long run. They went on the road against a tough opponent in a playoff atmosphere and now they know what that tastes like and his team was right there with a chance to win.
"I'm good," Campbell said. "I've got controlled fury. I'm ready to go. I am absolutely ready to go. I don't go the other way. The team won't either. We're on a mission. We're not going to feel sorry for ourselves or wallow in everything. We had plays to make, we didn't make them.
"It's a tight game, a good opponent, playoff-type atmosphere and you have to make that one extra play and we didn't. So, we want to use this as fuel. I've got pure octane right now. I woke up and I'm ready so we're moving forward."
Any injury news to come out of Saturday?
Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of the game late. Campbell said Monday it's a minor issue and shouldn't be anything long-term.
"He's got a bit of an ankle, but it'll be day to day right now," he said. "But nothing significant."
Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta was limping after the game, but Campbell said it's nothing to worry about.
Will Detroit's starters play Sunday vs. Vikings?
The Lions (11-5) still have an outside shot at the No. 2 seed. They need Philadelphia (11-5) to lose to the Giants (5-11) in New York and Dallas (11-5) to lose on the road in Washington (4-12). Crazier things have happened the final week of the regular season.
"Yeah, that's the plan right now," Campbell said about playing most of his starters vs. the Vikings. "Play our guys, you know."
It wouldn't be all that surprising, however, if there are some players who have been dealing with injuries all season or are currently dealing with something to get some rest.
Is the hope to get defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive lineman Alim McNeill game reps this week?
Gardner-Johnson is closing in on the end of his 21-day practice window for returning from injured reserve. McNeill is also eligible to return after a short stint on IR for a knee injury that cost him the last four games.
"Would love to get C.J. involved," Campbell said. "Would love to get Mac (McNeill) involved. Here we are it's Monday. But tentatively that's in my head."