O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

More significant is what he did on the field near the end of the first half. Goff took a hit on the knee late in the first half and departed for one play, with the Lions holding a 10-0 lead.

He returned to a loud ovation and finished off the possession with a 22-yard TD pass to wide receiver Josh Reynolds. That boosted the Lions' lead to 17-0.

"You can't cant play quarterback in this league if you aren't going to fight through a little not injury, but pain.

"Especially for this team and this city. It's important to be that guy who hurts a little but will still be alright."

Offensive wrinkles: Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had another productive day, with eight receptions for 90 yards. Seven of those catches gained 53 yards, or just under seven yards per catch.

The eighth catch was a 37-yard catch and run for a TD on a pattern that let St. Brown split two Cardinals defenders. St. Brown caught Goff's pass five yards behind them and ran untouched into the end zone.

The play was an example of some new plays that have been added to the playbook, St. Brown said.