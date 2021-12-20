KEY QUESTIONS: How will Lions handle Reynolds' carries when Swift & Williams return?

Can Sunday's win be a springboard for the rest of the season?

When a team puts in the work, trusts the game plan, trust themselves and their teammates, results like Sunday are what can happen. All three phases were better than Arizona Sunday, and it was a consistent performance all the way around for 60 minutes.

"One more time it validates the fact that, 'Hey man, we can do some things, man.' We can take teams to the wire. We got a chance to win. Look, that's one of the better teams over there, particularly in the NFC, so that just validates, 'man, we can do this.' Just stay true to our system and what we're preaching them."

How did the Lions come out of Sunday injury-wise?

Linebacker Alex Anzalone left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury and did not return. While the injury doesn't appear to be long-term, it is serious enough that Campbell expects Anzalone will miss the remaining three games.